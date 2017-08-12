Usain Bolt and the sporting legends who went out with a whimper

Out with a whimper

Usain Bolt managed only a bronze in his last appearance in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships in London. Final appearances often don’t go to plan:

— Don Bradman was bowled for a second-ball duck by Eric Hollies in his last Test at the Oval in 1948. Four runs would have given him a career average of 100.

— Stanley Matthews bowed out in 1965 in a testimonial between his personal XI and an international XI, which won 6-4.

— Pelé appeared for the last time in a Brazil-Yugoslavia friendly on 18 July 1971. The match ended 2-2, with neither of Brazil’s goals scored by Pelé.

— However, Martina Navratilova did win her last match — the final of the mixed doubles at the US Open in 2006.

Caught in the net

Digital Minister Matt Hancock proposed a ‘right to be forgotten’ law, allowing people to demand the deletion of information about them online. How many net users say their digital footprint is crushing them?

Email or social media profiles hacked 21% Relationship trouble thanks to a social media posting 13% Personal information stolen 11%

Victim of online scam 6% Reputation damaged by online posts 6%

Lost job opportunity thanks to online information about them 1%

Source: Pew Research Center

Money bags





Tesco is to stop selling single-use plastic bags at the end of this month. The number handed out by retailers has shrunk by 85 per cent since a 5p charge was introduced in 2015 — but which shops handed out the most in 2016-17?

Tesco 637m

Morrisons 191m Asda 165m Ocado 128m Iceland 100m M&S 92.5m Aldi 67.2m Waitrose 62.8m Lidl 53m Sainsbury’s 51.7m

Source: Defra

Getaway gambles

A British woman survived being shot after taking a wrong turn into a Brazilian favela. Some of the most and least dangerous holiday destinations measured by annual murder rate (per 100,000 population):

MOST

US Virgin Islands 52.6 Jamaica 43.2 South Africa 34.2 St Kitts & Nevis 33.5 Bahamas 29.8 Brazil 26.7

LEAST

Indonesia 0.5 Spain 0.66

Maldives 0.85 Greece 0.85 UK 0.92 Morocco 1.05

Source: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime