Usain Bolt and the sporting legends who went out with a whimper

Out with a whimper
Usain Bolt managed only a bronze in his last appearance in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships in London. Final appearances often don’t go to plan:
— Don Bradman was bowled for a second-ball duck by Eric Hollies in his last Test at the Oval in 1948. Four runs would have given him a career average of 100.
— Stanley Matthews bowed out in 1965 in a testimonial between his personal XI and an international XI, which won 6-4.
— Pelé appeared for the last time in a Brazil-Yugoslavia friendly on 18 July 1971. The match ended 2-2, with neither of Brazil’s goals scored by Pelé.
— However, Martina Navratilova did win her last match — the final of the mixed doubles at the US Open in 2006.
Caught in the net
Digital Minister Matt Hancock proposed a ‘right to be forgotten’ law, allowing people to demand the deletion of information about them online. How many net users say their digital footprint is crushing them?
|Email or social media profiles hacked
|21%
|Relationship trouble thanks to a social media posting
|13%
|Personal information stolen
|11%
|Victim of online scam
|6%
|Reputation damaged by online posts
|6%
|Lost job opportunity thanks to online information about them
|1%
Source: Pew Research Center
Money bags
Tesco is to stop selling single-use plastic bags at the end of this month. The number handed out by retailers has shrunk by 85 per cent since a 5p charge was introduced in 2015 — but which shops handed out the most in 2016-17?
|Tesco
|637m
|Morrisons
|191m
|Asda
|165m
|Ocado
|128m
|Iceland
|100m
|M&S
|92.5m
|Aldi
|67.2m
|Waitrose
|62.8m
|Lidl
|53m
|Sainsbury’s
|51.7m
Source: Defra
Getaway gambles
A British woman survived being shot after taking a wrong turn into a Brazilian favela. Some of the most and least dangerous holiday destinations measured by annual murder rate (per 100,000 population):
|MOST
|US Virgin Islands
|52.6
|Jamaica
|43.2
|South Africa
|34.2
|St Kitts & Nevis
|33.5
|Bahamas
|29.8
|Brazil
|26.7
|LEAST
|Indonesia
|0.5
|Spain
|0.66
|Maldives
|0.85
|Greece
|0.85
|UK
|0.92
|Morocco
|1.05
Source: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
