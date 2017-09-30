 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Mary Wakefield

Gentrification is far from our biggest problem

A Hackney development was meant to herald a new age of public spaces with fun for all. No one told the drunks

Stella Artois (image: Getty)

30 September 2017

9:00 AM

30 September 2017

9:00 AM

The late afternoon sun fell on the anomalous pine trees of Gillett Square, London N16, and on the wooden decking below, giving it a fleeting look of lunch in the Alps. To the east, just visible at the far end of Gillett Street, the Kings-land Road ran its usual choppy course: hipsters and the homeless, Jamaicans and Turks, Vietnamese up from the Shoreditch end and the odd Haredi Jew heading north to Stamford Hill.

Gillett Square is Hackney’s great regeneration project. Once a disused car park full of drunks and dealers, after 25 years of funding drives and architects, bulldozing, building and PR, it’s now Dalston’s ‘town square’. In the beginning, it was the first of Ken Livingstone’s ‘100 new public spaces’ and a model for future development. Its proud parent, Hackney Co-operative Developments (HCD), calls it: ‘A place to walk through; a place to sit; a place to share; a place to meet; a place to see, hear, feel, smell, taste and discover wonderful and incredible things.’ HCD puts on events almost every day: on Monday you can play ‘giant chess’. On Thursdays through the summer it’s a ‘pop-up playground’. ‘Durable and intriguingly shaped equipment transforms the square into an adventure wonderland for children to discover, create and enjoy’, says HCD.

The sun fell on the pine trees, on the platform, on the multicultural food stalls and, that Thursday, on what looked like a scene from a zombie movie. My small son and I approached from Mildmay to the east. As we arrived, a man lurched out of the doorway of the Vortex jazz club and into the path of the pushchair. He had a tin of Foster’s in one hand and a scarf wrapped right up from his neck to his hairline. To get the can to his mouth he had to push it up under the scarf, which he did.

Behind him, an Irishman stood, shouting and swaying. He had a bottle of Corona in one hand and a pram in the other. On a bench beside him sat a box of 24 Corona Extra and two women, one with a baby, the other with a blue plastic bag of Stella.


There was a pop-up playground, though it had not transformed the square into an adventure wonderland. Some grubby foam shapes had been scattered on the ground, but over the long summer the HCD events team have lost heart. A small boy ran in circles, crying and chasing two older girls who’d nicked his bike. The Irishman lunged at the girls as they passed: ‘Come here. I’ll spank ya!’

Cedd and I headed for the pines to regroup. On the wooden platform a black guy stood with a can of Stella beside a toddler in a pushchair. If only HCD had scheduled a bring-a-bottle-and-a-baby party, they could have counted it a success.

Along the square’s undeveloped side, a long bench of West Indian men and women sat and smoked weed with great concentration and intensity. Drifts of sweet smoke floated over the prams, the kids, and a gang of seven- or eight-year-old boys who’d turned up to play table football and, to be fair to Gillett Square, did look as if they were having fun.

If you build it they will come, I suppose — especially if they’re already there. And that’s what wasn’t clear to me when I first walked into the square, and what HCD are so keen to ignore: for all the cash poured into it, this place belongs to the down-and-outs. It always has. In 2012, six years after the square’s official opening, a musician and photographer called Roland Ramanan began to take photos of the regulars. It’s a beautiful, terrible, touching series of men and women on the very edge: in the square, passed out on mattresses in collapsing council flats. In an interview for Vice, Ramanan said: ‘Many of the residents… have roots going back to that spot for a very long time. They were there long before the square, long before it was a car park, and they have fond memories of sitting there with their brazier in the winter to keep them warm, helping people with their shopping.’

The HCD team dreamt of a future for the square full of diverse thirtysomethings enjoying an evening with Kate Tempest under the pines; of inter-generational games of Carrom — and they’ve succeeded in part. Those things do go on, and will for as long as there’s the money and the will to keep putting out the pop-up playgrounds. But what they’ve made for the long term, when the Lottery money runs out, is a refuge for the very people they pushed out — those most bewildered by the pace of change.

Since that day, I’ve been back to Gillett Square to sit and take stock. This is Corbyn country — or near as dammit. When we passed the scarf-headed man on the west side of the square, we crossed over from Corbyn’s constituency to the next. The cry of the Corbynistas is always against gentrification, but the irony is that gentrified Gillett Square has become a showcase for the UK’s real problems: alcoholism, addiction, poverty, babies born to drunks with their lives already shredded. Not long after Gillett Square’s grand opening, it had to be designated a Controlled Drinking Area — meaning the police can confiscate cans at will. A few years ago, the gang kids with their foot-long knives arrived and began to pick on the poor drunks. A new public consultation into how to solve the antisocial behaviour closed this week.

It’s not just Gillett Square, or Dalston, or even London. We’re a mess. If, for instance, you list the world’s countries by how much mothers drink in pregnancy, Britain comes fourth. We’re worse than Russia, but better perhaps at not facing these things. When I crossed the square that Thursday, I avoided looking into the Irishman’s pram. I didn’t want to meet that baby’s eye.

Easier, by far, to march against the opening of another Starbucks.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Just how clever are ravens? I asked at the Tower of London

If gender stereotypes are an invention, why do we all freely conform to them?

Egyptian Notebook

Director’s cut

A cut above

Being rich makes you mean: here's proof

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Someone in the BBC will be watching W1A, thinking ‘that’s a great idea (going forward)’

Modishly morose but full of fine moments: LCD Soundsystem's American Dream reviewed

How do artists vanish?

BT and the seventh circle of junk-mail hell

Cartoons

‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
‘We’re making a bomb!’
‘We’re making a bomb!’
‘Well, Jeff gave his opinion the loudest, so let’s go with his idea.’
‘Well, Jeff gave his opinion the loudest, so let’s go with his idea.’
‘I’m confused — are we against debt, or enthusiastically for it?’
‘I’m confused — are we against debt, or enthusiastically for it?’
‘No, we haven’t misspelt “wi-fi” — this is my wifey.’
‘No, we haven’t misspelt “wi-fi” — this is my wifey.’
‘Young lady, you are not going out like that. It’s Friday night and when I was your age I was bare-legged, with no tights and a skimpy top.’
‘Young lady, you are not going out like that. It’s Friday night and when I was your age I was bare-legged, with no tights and a skimpy top.’
‘I’m afraid there’s surge pricing of 4.5 times the normal fee.’
‘I’m afraid there’s surge pricing of 4.5 times the normal fee.’
‘The talks are not going well.’
‘The talks are not going well.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close