 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Mary Wakefield

If gender stereotypes are an invention, why do we all freely conform to them?

Everyone feels much freer to be who they are – yet we mostly behave according to stereotype

(image: iStock)

2 September 2017

9:00 AM

2 September 2017

9:00 AM

Later this year, the Advertising Standards Authority will reveal to the world their list of rules designed to wipe out ‘gender stereotyping’ in TV ads. I’m already looking forward to it because the ASA’s first thoughts on the matter, published in July, were fascinating. An ad for baby milk which showed a girl growing up to be a ballerina was deemed quite unacceptable; KFC got flack for featuring one man teasing another for not being manly enough. Stereotypes on TV contribute to ‘unequal outcomes’ in reality, explained ASA’s chief exec.

Of course no one wants boys and girls to feel forced to conform — some boys are feminine, some girls boyish — but that wasn’t the issue here. What seems to trouble the ASA is that gender stereotypes exist at all. It sees them not as a caricature of the real differences between men and women but as a fiction, an embarrassing legacy of our misguided and misogynistic past.

The only sadness of that first review was that (after some weighing of the matter up) the ASA decided not to actually ban ads from depicting women at the sink. It’s irresistibly weird to imagine a Britain in which women slogging through the dishes are forced to watch a TV world in which only happy husbands do the washing up.

I had thought in July that perhaps the ASA was particularly po-faced and PC but over the past few weeks it’s become clear that their philosophy, the notion that all stereotypes are imposed with no basis in biology, has become fashionable again. The ASA episode was followed by the strange case of James Damore, sacked by Google for suggesting that men are better suited to computer engineering. And then, hot on Damore’s heels, has come a rush of pieces claiming that when left to their own devices, baby boys don’t prefer cars or football and that girls have no intrinsic liking for pink. A new book, Testosterone Rex, by the psychologist Cordelia Fine (author of Delusions of Gender: How Our Minds, Society, and Neurosexism Create Difference) aims to ‘slay the big, scaly body of assumptions, preconceptions, conjectures and distortions regarding ‘what men are like’ and ‘what women are like’.


I’d have more faith in science journalism if I didn’t remember quite clearly just a few years ago a fashion for articles saying the opposite. ‘There is increasing evidence of a biological basis for gender identity,’ said Science Daily. You can see quite plainly on scans, said Scientific American, that boys and girls have different connections between their frontal lobes. Do we need scientists to tell us that? Does it really make sense to imagine that though men and women look different physically, their brains are identical?

The idea that the male gender stereotype might be traumatic has found a keen audience among male celebrities. Robert Webb, a comedian who I’ve previously admired, gave a painfully irritating interview to the Sunday Times in which he claimed to have been oppressed in some non-specific way by macho working-class culture. A breath later he mentioned to the interviewer that in the early years of his marriage he’d left all household jobs and childcare to his wife.

There are fashionable ideas about gender, reflected back and forth across the media, and then there’s the great dark mirror of the internet which reflects the actual reality. If there’s no real difference between the sexes — if gender stereotypes are founded on myth — then why, when left to our own devices, do so many men and women freely conform to them? It’s ironic that Google’s so very right on, because it’s in our Googling that we reveal ourselves. Overwhelmingly it’s men who look at sex and sport. Overwhelmingly it’s women who swipe through gardening, cookery, childcare.

Perhaps you could say that the men and women of the 20th century have been irrevocably conditioned, our browsing habits moulded by the patriarchy. But what of teenagers, the girls and boys of the Snapchat generation? Never and nowhere have boys been more free to be girls and vice versa. But the way most teens behave on social media is a throwback to well before the sexual revolution.

Sales of make-up have tripled in recent years. A 21st-century girl spends just as much of her day applying make-up as did the most painted Victorian, and more time preening for the camera than any starlet. We think of wolf-whistling as outdated macho behaviour. Yet below the radar of most parents, an old-fashioned beauty pageant is under way every day on Instagram. The girls parade themselves, the boys ogle and comment as they’ve done for millennia. Teen girls on social media groom each other just as female chimps do. They compliment each other on their selfies back and forth: ‘Wow! You’re unreal! Gorg!’ ‘No you are!’ It’s a brave new gender–fluid world but even the unspoken rules of straight dating seem eerily retro. Girls don’t ask boys out; they just look pretty and wait.

This is not to say all girls and boys behave like this. The terrific thing about our day and age is that everyone feels much freer to be who they are. But in general, they freely behave according to stereotype.

Boys post pics of themselves getting smashed or scoring goals, and as far as I can tell from my young female cousins, they lobby girls ceaselessly for topless ‘pictures’ which they then save and share with their mates. How unreconstructed is that? Feminists thought they’d won a great battle getting rid of the Sun’s Page 3. They thought the old days of casual objectification were in the past. How much better was Page 3 than this casual trade in naked schoolgirls?

Cordelia Fine thinks we imagine the effects of testosterone. Snapchat and the porn industry says otherwise. The trouble for the ASA and for anyone who’s set their heart on eliminating gender is that evolution can’t be undone by right-on thinking. Unseen, unjudged, for fun, girls and boys behave in different ways.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

What will you do in the gene-editing revolution?

My son and the back-crackers of Harley Street

David Jones, aged 12, with his chemistry set and, right, as ‘potty prof’ Daedalus

Remembering my brother Daedalus, the potty prof

Shirley Henderson (Elizabeth Laine) and Michael Shaeffer (Reverend Marlowe) in Girl from the North Country

Old Vic's Girl from the North Country is a disaster as entertainment

Do I really care about Ebola? Do you? Does Oxfam?

The real reason GPs are grumpy: the robots are coming for them

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

The glories of empire — and Britain’s taste for the exotic

Is it time for all lovers of London to pack up?

Journeys to Israel and self-realisation: Forest Dark reviewed

Cartoons

‘ID?’
‘ID?’
‘You going anywhere terrifying this year?’
‘You going anywhere terrifying this year?’
‘Cake news.’
‘Cake news.’
‘Is everything OK with your meal? Your child isn’t running wild in our restaurant.’
‘Is everything OK with your meal? Your child isn’t running wild in our restaurant.’
‘More adagio and we’ll come to a full stop.’
‘More adagio and we’ll come to a full stop.’
‘Ah, good! I’m through to a real person.’
‘Ah, good! I’m through to a real person.’
‘I’m cooking for 528 followers.’
‘I’m cooking for 528 followers.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close