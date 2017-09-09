 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Schools - Features

Julian Thomas is living the dream at Wellington College

The college’s new master on celebrity parents, inclusivity and taking over from Sir Anthony Seldon

9 September 2017

9:00 AM

9 September 2017

9:00 AM

To enter Wellington College, in Crowthorne, Berkshire, is as if to arrive at a stately home that’s open to the public. There are the smart signposts, the security box, the manicured lawns (with the requisite ‘keep off the grass’ signs). When I visit, it is the summer holidays, so there are no children littering the playing fields. Instead, the mower keeps on mowing, and the buildings enjoy their last bit of peace and quiet before term starts.

But that is where the stately similarities end. Wellington’s headmaster, Julian Thomas, is not of that ilk, he is proud to say. Thomas, 50, the former head of Caterham School in Surrey, was appointed the 14th Master of Wellington in 2015, after the departure of Sir Anthony Seldon. The two men are very different, something that has not passed Thomas by. When I ask him about Seldon, he looks slightly pained at being questioned yet again about his predecessor. ‘Look,’ he sighs, ‘Anthony and I are vastly different, and very similar. I suspect people would say there are some differences in some aspects of our personalities.’

Thomas, the son of a printer from east London, was educated at a state primary school before attending Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green, and then King’s College London, where he read computing. His early career was spent in the City working for BP. One morning, coming up the escalator at Liverpool Street station, he had his lightbulb moment, and decided there and then to switch careers.

‘It was the defining moment of my entire life, the realisation that I couldn’t do this for another 40 years,’ he says. ‘I wasn’t feeling fulfilled. I thought there had to be more that I could do, more impact that I could make.’ After stints at Forest School, St Dunstan’s College, Portsmouth Grammar School and Hampton School, followed by an eight-year headship at Caterham, he was offered his ‘dream job’ at Wellington. ‘I was very happy at Caterham and I wasn’t looking to move,’ he says. ‘The only school that would have attracted me was Wellington, because it is such an innovative place. When you’re an educationalist like me, you want to come to a place like Wellington and make an impact, and be a part of the incredible work it’s doing. Just walking into this place every day is energising.’


Thomas is right at home with this energy: in April, he ran the Marathon des Sables, a gruelling six-day, 156-mile expedition across the Sahara Desert.

Wellington is a big school, with just over 1,000 pupils, most of whom board. But stuffy and old-fashioned it is not. Under Seldon, ‘mindfulness’ was the buzzword. Nowadays, that buzzword is ‘inclusive’. Inclusivity, Thomas says, is ‘the core of my educational philosophy. What I say to prospective parents is that if you’re looking for an exclusive club, then don’t come to Wellington. We’re not a country club’.

There are people on Mumsnet who might beg to differ, however: with parents who are said to include Geordie Greig, editor of the Mail on Sunday, Wellington did, at least for a time, have a reputation for being rather fashionable. Its list of alumni is considerable, including the writer Sebastian Faulks, broadcaster Peter Snow and a serious number of field marshals and General Sir Blah-de-Blahs.

But being inclusive means that supposedly ‘fashionable’ people can come, too, Thomas laughs. ‘To me, fundamental to the future of the country, let alone the school, is our ability to interact with each other, regardless of social status, gender, geographical location. If you’re not an inclusive environment, you become a bubble, and that’s going to make it much harder for that interaction to take place.’

Practically speaking, this inclusivity means more than just opening up bursaries (although that is a major priority). It’s about Wellington’s independent-state school partnership and its teaching schools partnership, its three international schools in China and its sponsorship of two state academies, ‘a cornerstone of what Wellington does’.

At home, Wellington’s market is changing, too, by accident rather than by design. Parents look around a variety of schools, ‘often the well-known boarding schools, but not exclusively’, Thomas says. Londoners are beginning to creep out to Crowthorne, too. ‘We’ve definitely noticed a trend in what would be the traditional London day school market looking at Wellington, perhaps for a different style of education.’

Thomas seems more than content with his lot. He has his dream job, at his dream school. ‘We all have our ups and downs,’ he says, with a grin. ‘Not every day is perfect, but I look forward to every day in this job.’

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Though they never went quite as far as these schoolgirls, good deportment was enforced with rigour at Cheltenham in the 1950s

Horrible histories of the famously austere Cheltenham Ladies’ College in the 1950s

The best of schools, the worst of schools

You can conquer America – if you’re brilliant, rich and super-organised

Pray time is just as vital as play time in our schools

Ignore the fees naysayers – it still pays to go to university

The value of off days: Is using a phone at school that bad?

Show comments

Most popular

Education News

You can conquer America – if you’re brilliant, rich and super-organised

Traditional school trunks and tuck boxes are treasures for life

The top British schools that can’t give away places

Ignore the fees naysayers – it still pays to go to university

Pray time is just as vital as play time in our schools

Four schools you need to know about now

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close