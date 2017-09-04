September book of the month

Till Time’s Last Sand
A History of the Bank of England 1694-2013
David Kynaston
The authorised history of the Bank of England by the bestselling David Kynaston, ‘the most entertaining historian alive’ (Spectator).
Receive a 30% discount when ordering from www.bloomsbury.com and quote SAND at the checkout.
The World Broke in Two
Virginia Woolf, T. S. Eliot, D. H. Lawrence, E. M. Forster and the Year that Changed Literature
Bill Goldstein
A revelatory narrative charting the lives and works of legendary authors Virginia Woolf, T. S. Eliot, E. M. Forster and D. H. Lawrence during 1922, the birth year of modernism
Receive a 30% discount when ordering from www.bloomsbury.com and quote WORLD at the checkout.