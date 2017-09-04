September restaurant of the month

Great Fosters is a stunningly preserved Grade I listed country house hotel nr. Virginia Water and is Surrey’s only Michelin starred restaurant.

Spectator subscribers are welcome to enjoy the hotel’s two dining experiences:

The Tudor Room is an intimate and decadent room offering a sophisticated Michelin starred dining experience. Open for lunch on Thursdays and Friday and for dinner Wednesday to Saturday. With just 24 covers it is a true foodie treat, with attentive yet unobtrusive service serving classic food with a modern twist.

Spectator subscribers enjoy: Subscribers will enjoy a 10% discount on the food element of their bill when dining for lunch on Thursday or Friday and dinner Wednesday or Thursday. Reservations must be made in advance quoting ‘Spectator-LRG-September’. Spectator subscribers will also be offered a complimentary glass of Charles Heidsieck Champagne.

The Estate Grill is the less formal of the two restaurants blending seamlessly a contemporary element with historic. It serves locally sourced, simple dishes for a very modern British take on grill dining.

Spectator subscribers enjoy: Subscribers will enjoy a 20% discount on the food element of their bill when dining from the a la carte menu for lunch or dinner from Monday to Friday. A 10% discount applies if dining from the seasonal lunch menu.

How to book at Great Fosters.

If you have time to spare then Great Fosters is an estate of great historical importance with regal connections. Enjoy the magnificent 50 acres of parkland with its Saxon moat, Japanese Bridge, exquisite knot gardens and secret fountains.