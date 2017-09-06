 Skip to Content

Philips Advertisement Feature

Three ways to future-proof the NHS

Healthcare professionals and the general population are beginning to harness the power of connected care technology according to the Future Health Index, an international report commissioned by Philips

6 September 2017

6 September 2017

Is connected care the NHS’s secret weapon?

Philips

The NHS, faced with a growing, ageing population and limited resources, has been forced to focus on providing sick care, rather than health care. Unless a radical new approach is introduced, the future of our health system would appear destined to continue to come under even more pressure, increasing the already significant strain. However, it is possible to paint a more positive picture for the NHS’s future.

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) and the general population are beginning to harness the power of connected care technology [i] as one solution to the problems faced, according to the Future Health Index, an international report commissioned by Philips.[ii] Highly adaptable, connected care technology can be integrated across key stages of the health system to deliver cost effective, quality care that supports clinicians in their decision making and  empowers individuals to take control of their health.

Prevention

Prevention is at the core of moving us away from a sick care society. In fact, the UK findings show 42 per cent of HCPs think they should focus the majority of their time on preventative care; while 66 per cent recognise the role connected care technology has in preventing medical issues.[ii] Flexible and adaptable to all stages of life, it can enable everyone to maintain their own health.

For example, nearly half (46 per cent) of parents see a role for connected care technology in helping them to manage their baby’s health.[ii] Philips uGrow monitors a baby’s health through connected devices to provide parents with personalised data analytics they can use to track their healthy development. In fact, parents can be supported even prior to a newborn’s arrival, with apps such as

Pregnancy+.[iii] With more than 12 million downloads worldwide, it demonstrates how popular technological solutions are becoming.

Connected hospitals

Our health system is a world-class hub of expertise and treatment innovation. It is also a minefield of disconnected systems and digital deprivation. By unlocking the collective genius of information, technology and people, it’s possible to cut through complexity and improve productivity. Ensuring patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.


Faced with rising cancer rates and a shortage of pathologists, smart integrated systems like Philips’s IntelliSite help improve patient outcomes despite the odds. Sheffield and Hull NHS Hospitals have teamed up to form the ‘East and South Yorkshire Digital Pathology Network (EASY Path)’. It uses this open platform to scan tissue samples into information-rich digital images, which are transferred digitally to a virtual network of specialist pathologists, empowering them to make fast and confident diagnostic decisions.

Home care

One of the great advances in the way society can look after itself is home healthcare, but 90 per cent of HCPs think current home care services aren’t sufficient to alleviate the strain on the NHS.[ii] Telehealth services, remote patient monitoring and advanced home care, connected in the cloud, are questioning the traditionally ‘reactive’ sick care approach, and demonstrate improved patient outcomes are achievable.

Philips Dream Family, used for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA), perfectly demonstrates the benefits that can be achieved through integrated home care solutions. The system uses therapy devices designed with patients in mind, web based software and personalised tools to provide tracking and analysis of the patient’s positive airway pressure (PAP). Patients and consultants are able to track the data in real time, encouraging treatment adherence and reducing the number of appointments, freeing up resources in the health system.

With positive shifts being made throughout the health system, the will for a new approach is there. Embracing connected care at all stages of the health system can empower the NHS with a sustainable future.

For more information on the Future Health Index visit: www.futurehealthindex.com

Endnotes:

[i] Connected care technologies – such as devices that track various health indicators (e.g. wearables such as smart watch/fitness trackers or home health monitoring devices); computer software that allows secure communication between doctors and hospitals; and health devices that are internet enabled and transmit data.

[ii] The Future Health Index drew data from 3,891 healthcare professionals (HCPs) and 29,410 adults from 19 countries to determine the readiness of health systems to address the pressing health challenges.

[iii] Provided by Health and Parenting Ltd, a Philips company.

 
