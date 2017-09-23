What the European Union really costs Britain

Roll up, roll up

Party conferences this year revolve around the familiar settings of Bournemouth, Brighton and Manchester. But one party used to be more adventurous.

— For its first conference in 1981 the newly formed Social Democratic Party (SDP) opted to have a rolling conference with meetings in Perth, Bradford and London, with the entourage travelling between them (to quote the Conservative Research Department) ‘rather like Trotsky in his armoured train’.

— The following year the train rolled between Cardiff, Derby and Great Yarmouth, but broke down between Peterborough and Ely on the last leg.

— The travelling conference was then abandoned, but during its last assembly as a major party in 1989, leader David Owen gave his speech on the seafront at Scarborough due to a bomb scare.



Euro millions

How much do we send to the EU per week?

£350 million gross contribution excluding rebate (due to rise to £375 million by 2019).

£235 m gross contribution minus rebate.

£155 m gross contribution minus rebate and EU funding of UK public projects.

£106 m gross contribution minus all EU money spent in UK, such as farm payments.



Last orders





Wayne Rooney was banned from driving for two years, fined £170 and given 100 hours of community service for drink-driving. In addition to disqualification, how are drink-drivers punished?

— In 2015 there were 37,578 convictions, 30,357 of them male and 7,007 female. This compared with 72,127 a decade earlier.

Fines 76% Community orders 16% Suspended sentence 3%

Immediate custody 2% Conditional discharge 0.5% Absolute discharge 0.2%

Source: drinkdriving.org



Melting point

The final surviving snow patch from last winter in the Scottish Highlands was reported to be on the point of melting — for only the sixth time in 300 years. How many snow patches have survived from winter to winter in recent years?

2011-12 2 2012-13 6 2013-14 6 2014-15 21 2015-16 74 2016-17 7

Source: Scottish Snow Patch Survey