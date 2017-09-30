Where in Europe has the smallest gender pay gap? Surprisingly, Romania

Lost in the post
Postcard maker J. Salmon is to close after almost 140 years, because holidaymakers now send phone selfies rather than cards.
— What is believed to be the very first postcard was a selfie of sorts. It was a caricature of postal workers that practical joker Theodore Hook sent to himself in Fulham using a penny black stamp in 1840, the year the penny post was introduced.
— It was another 30 years before postcards were officially accepted by the Royal Mail, and the now standard design of a picture on the front, address and message on the back was established only in 1902.
— Mr Hook’s card was sold at auction in 2002 for £31,750.
Pay walls
Which countries have the largest pay gaps between men and women, in a survey of 33 countries? The figures below give female earnings as a percentage of male. (Only in three countries, Egypt, Nigeria and UAE, are women paid more than men overall.)
|OVERALL
|Mexico
|-31
|Brazil
|-30
|UK
|-29
|Netherlands
|-25
|Egypt
|+34
|Nigeria
|+7.3
|UAE
|+0.7
|Romania
|-9.3
|SAME JOB AND EMPLOYER
|-1.6
|Mexico
|-2.9
|Brazil
|-1.6
|UK
|-0.8
|Netherlands
|-1.0
|Egypt
|+0.1
|Nigeria
|+0.4
|UAE
|+2.1
|Romania
|-1.9
Source: Korn Ferry Hay Group
Steering group
Transport for London refused to renew Uber’s licence to operate cabs. In a survey of 20 American cities, Uber drivers were:
|Male
|86%
|Aged 18-29
|19%
|30-39
|30%
|40-49
|26%
|50+
|24%
|Have degrees
|48%
|White
|37%
|Black
|18%
|Hispanic
|16%
|Asian
|15%
|Married
|50%
|Parents
|46%
Source: Uber
Wordless protest
Some players in America’s National Football League are refusing to stand for their national anthem in a racism protest and in defiance of President Donald Trump. But would they even know the words? Percentage of citizens who know the first verse of their national anthems:
|Australia
|71%
|(figure for second verse, 2014 poll by Jack Daniel’s)
|UK
|68%
|(YouGov 2014)
|Switzerland
|56%
|(DemoSCOPE 2011)
|USA
|39%
|(ABC 2004)
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.