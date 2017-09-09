 Skip to Content

Barometer

Whose bombs made bigger bangs than North Korea’s?

Also in Barometer: what unites Wills and Kate with the Borough of Tower Hamlets?

9 September 2017

9:00 AM

9 September 2017

9:00 AM

More or less a million

One in 79 Britons is now a millionaire thanks to property price rises. The word is first recorded in 1821, when £1 million was worth £100 million now. More modern-day values of millionaire:
£24 million: 1956, when Cole Porter’s song ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’. featured in the film High Society.
£20 million: 1962, when the Glaswegian song ‘Ma Maw’s a Millionaire’ was recorded.
£7.8 million: 1975, when Dr Hook released their song ‘The Millionaire’.
£1.7 million: 1998, when Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? began on British television.

Bigger bangs

A North Korean nuclear test was estimated as the equivalent of 50,000 tonnes of TNT. How does that compare historically?

Little Boy: Hiroshima bomb on
6 August 1945		 15,000 tonnes TNT
Fat Man: Nagasaki bomb
three days later		 20,000 tonnes
Grapple Y: Largest UK N-test, April 1958 near Christmas Island 3 million tonnes
Test Number 6: China’s largest test, Xinjiang, June 1967 3.3 million tonnes
Castle Bravo: largest US test, near Bikini Atoll, March 1954 15 million tonnes
Tsar Bomba: Soviet test in October 1961 at Mityushikha Bay, Siberia; still the world’s largest nuclear blast 50 million tonnes

 

Born three


The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. How unusual are third children? In 2012, 47 per cent of parents had one child, 39 per cent had two and 14 per cent three, but with wide regional variations in the proportion with three or more.

HIGHEST PROPORTION
Tower Hamlets 28.4%
Newham 24.7%
Hackney 22.8%

LOWEST PROPORTION
City of London 8.8%
Isles of Scilly 9.7%
North Tyneside 11.6%

Source: ONS

Industrial inaction

McDonald’s workers in Cambridge and Catford went on strike, a first for the company in Britain. Which industries are most and least prone to industrial action?

MOST WORKING DAYS LOST PER 1,000 STAFF
Education 39
Transport/storage 35
Health/social work 33

LEAST WORKING DAYS LOST PER 1,000 STAFF
Financial 1
Construction 1
Wholesale/retail <1

Source: ONS

If I reread the entire Smiley sequence, will I understand it this time?

Nature’s cure for an unhappy childhood

Homer Simpson meets Homer on a Mediterranean cruise

Pussy Riot’s ‘joyous’ protest against Putin

Cartoons

‘I don’t know, it seems to be loading pretty fast to me...’
‘I don’t know, it seems to be loading pretty fast to me...’
‘Compromise, or we’ll put Wayne Rooney in the driving seat.’
‘Compromise, or we’ll put Wayne Rooney in the driving seat.’
‘Welcome back to all of you who haven’t gone to join IS.’
‘Welcome back to all of you who haven’t gone to join IS.’
‘We have freedom of movement between the two.’
‘We have freedom of movement between the two.’
‘We’re still figuring out how to monetise him.’
‘We’re still figuring out how to monetise him.’
‘As part of your work capability assessment, can I see how you run?’
‘As part of your work capability assessment, can I see how you run?’
‘She’ll not get child benefit for a third.’
‘She’ll not get child benefit for a third.’
‘ID?’
‘ID?’
