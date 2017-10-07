 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

From The Archives

Always a dull moment

Playwright Terence Rattigan (Photo: Getty)

7 October 2017

9:00 AM

7 October 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘Perfect peace’ by Christopher Hollis, 21 October 1960: In Mr Terence Rattigan’s The Final Test, an English spectator of the match is asked by an impatient American: ‘Is anything going to happen?’ ‘Good Lord, I hope not,’ replies the Englishman. He must, I fancy, have been in professional life an organiser of a Conservative Party conference. For a Conservative Party conference is intended to be, and is, the dullest thing that ever happens.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

What to read next

The nerves of the enemy

1917: The Americans are coming!

1916: Sorry, President Wilson, but this is not a gentlemanly war

Slow march to victory

Officers’ off hours

The Spectator, 1916: To win the war, lose the dogs

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Notes on Prague, city of beer, music, and art-nouveau wonders

Greater European integration will do great harm to all Europeans

After the Fire commands respect rather than provides enjoyment

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give your child PTSD

Cartoons

‘It was a nightmare — we had to fly Ryanair!’
‘It was a nightmare — we had to fly Ryanair!’
‘Apparently the cat’s been declawed.’
‘Apparently the cat’s been declawed.’
‘It’s true what they say — get a dog and you’ll meet all sorts of people.’
‘It’s true what they say — get a dog and you’ll meet all sorts of people.’
‘Wave this — it sends them absolutely crazy!’
‘Wave this — it sends them absolutely crazy!’
‘I’m sitting in the bay of the doc.’
‘I’m sitting in the bay of the doc.’
‘Getting stranded anywhere nice this year?’
‘Getting stranded anywhere nice this year?’
‘I thought the memo said harm offensive.’
‘I thought the memo said harm offensive.’
‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close