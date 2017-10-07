 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Barometer

Barometer

7 October 2017

9:00 AM

7 October 2017

9:00 AM

Bunny beginnings

Hugh Hefner, creator of Playboy, died.
How did he get the idea for bunny girls?
— Hefner said he had been inspired by Bunny’s Tavern, a bar in Urbana, Illinois, named after its owner Bernard ‘Bunny’ Fitzsimmons, who opened it in 1936.
— A closer match for Hefner’s clubs was the Gaslight Club opened in Chicago in 1953, where customers were served by ‘gaslight girls’ dressed in corsets and fishnets.
— Originally, Hefner proposed dressing up his hostesses as baby dolls, then toyed with the idea of ‘stag girls’ wearing antlers, to match the name he wanted to give Playboy magazine, Stag Party. He had to drop that name when Stag magazine (men’s adventure stories) threatened to sue.

Chickens to the slaughter

A chicken processing works was caught out changing slaughter dates. How many chickens are processed in Britain?
— In August an average of 20.6 million birds were slaughtered every week.
— This was a 10% increase on the average of 18.7 million in August 2016, possibly a result of a lower pound boosting production.
— The average slaughter weight was 2.2kg. Year-on-year the total weight of carcasses slaughtered in Britain rose 16 per cent, from 132,000 tonnes in August 2016 to 153,000 tonnes a year later.
Source: Defra

A man on Mars


Elon Musk said his company, SpaceX, planned to put a man on Mars by 2024. How long would the journey take and how does it compare with going to the Moon?

Moon / Mars
Min. distance from
Earth (in miles)		 222,000 / 34.1m
Fastest journey
by probe		 8 hours 200 days
Fastest manned
journey		 3 days / ?

 

Where they burn wood

The Mayor of London wants to prohibit wood-burning in parts of London with poor air quality. How many people heat their homes with wood in the UK?
— Overall, 7.5% of householders burn wood to heat their homes. The regions with the highest proportion of homes burning wood are: Northern Ireland (18.4 per cent), the south-east (15.8 per cent) and the south-west (12.6 per cent).
— The regions with the least wood-burning households are London (3.9 per cent), the north-east (4.0 per cent) and Yorkshire and Humberside (4.2 per cent).
Source: Department of Energy and Climate Change

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

What to read next

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer: Ministers for fun

Barometer

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Notes on Prague, city of beer, music, and art-nouveau wonders

Greater European integration will do great harm to all Europeans

After the Fire commands respect rather than provides enjoyment

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give your child PTSD

Cartoons

‘It was a nightmare — we had to fly Ryanair!’
‘It was a nightmare — we had to fly Ryanair!’
‘Apparently the cat’s been declawed.’
‘Apparently the cat’s been declawed.’
‘It’s true what they say — get a dog and you’ll meet all sorts of people.’
‘It’s true what they say — get a dog and you’ll meet all sorts of people.’
‘Wave this — it sends them absolutely crazy!’
‘Wave this — it sends them absolutely crazy!’
‘I’m sitting in the bay of the doc.’
‘I’m sitting in the bay of the doc.’
‘Getting stranded anywhere nice this year?’
‘Getting stranded anywhere nice this year?’
‘I thought the memo said harm offensive.’
‘I thought the memo said harm offensive.’
‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close