Don’t agree with me? You must be a Nazi

Littler Hitlers
Cabinet secretary Damian Green appealed to commentators to halt the ‘ridiculous rise of routine comparisons to Hitler’. A small selection of examples in the past week:
— Chants of ‘Go home, Nazis’ met a white supremacist rally in Florida, where at least one attendee was in a swastika T-shirt.
— Ex-US vice president Joe Biden asked universities to respect free speech, saying ‘don’t give the Trumps of this world the ability to compare you with Nazis’.
— An ultra-orthodox Jew protesting against military service called Israeli police ‘Nazis’.
— Ex-National Front and BNP campaigner Kevin Wilshaw said he had ‘completely wasted’ his past life as a ‘Nazi’.
Race winners
Oxford University was criticised because one in three colleges had not admitted any black Britons. How many applied and were accepted from various ethnicities in 2016?
|Ethnicity
|Applications
|White
|26,200
|Mixed white/Asian
|1,090
|Mixed white/black African
|189
|Mixed white/black Caribbean
|225
|Chinese
|691
|Black/black British: Caribbean
|124
|Arab
|166
|Black/black British: African
|702
|Refused to give ethnicity
|493
|Ethnicity
|Accepted
|White
|25%
|Mixed white/Asian
|25%
|Mixed white/black African
|24%
|Mixed white/black Caribbean
|20%
|Chinese
|18%
|Black/black British: Caribbean
|15%
|Arab
|13%
|Black/black British: African
|11%
|Refused to give ethnicity
|27%
Them too
Over a million people tweeted with the hashtag #metoo to say that they had been sexually harassed or assaulted. How many people in England and Wales reported sex offences in the year to June 2017?
|Rape of female over 16
|29,168
|Rape of female under 16
|6,424
|Rape of male over 16
|1,786
|Rape of male under 16
|867
|Sexual assault of female over 13
|31,886
|Sexual assault of female under 13
|8,407
|Sexual assault of male over 13
|4,635
|Sexual assault of male under 13
|3,553
Unruined
The film director Ken Loach says Bath, his home town, is being ruined by tourism. Here are some towns he could move to which, according to VisitBritain, received fewer than 1,000 tourist visitors last year:
Barnard Castle, County Durham
Denbigh, North Wales
Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales
Girvan, Strathclyde
Peel, Isle of Man
Builth Wells, North Wales
