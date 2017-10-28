 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Books

Europe remains remarkably free of racism

But how should racism be defined? It’s more of a grey area than Sasha Polakaw-Suransky’s left-liberalism allows

Map of Europe (image: istock)

28 October 2017

9:00 AM

28 October 2017

9:00 AM

Go Back to Where You Came From: The Backlash Against Immigration and the Fate of Western Democracy Sasha Polakaw-Suransky

Hurst, pp.288, £17.99

This book is an exercise in crying wolf that utterly fails to prove its main thesis: that Europe is abandoning its core liberal values under threat from a resurgent populist right. It is a largely fact-free polemic that passes itself off as an open-minded work of interview reportage. Yet if you can ignore the author’s sly interventions on behalf of his left-liberal premises, he does introduce the reader to a fascinating cast of characters, mainly from the European populist right.

And, at least for someone (like me) who is predisposed to an interest in the subject, he also provides real insight into the internal debates about immigration and national identity, above all in France, the Netherlands and Denmark, that you could never glean from reading the newspapers in the English-speaking world.

There is also an original and unexpected chapter on a subject that seldom breaks cover: the violent hostility to mass immigration in South Africa, which in 2009 received 340,000 asylum claims, many from an imploding Zimbabwe. Rather as the white working class in east London felt dismayed when they unexpectedly had to share their hard-won welfare state with arriving waves of Bangladeshis in the 1960s and 1970s, much of the black working class of South Africa has been reluctant to share its new-won freedom with often better educated black incomers.

Interview-based reportage is not an effective form when the author knows what he wants you to think. The characters are rarely allowed to speak for themselves, but rather are shuffled around to make a point and, in this book, also tend to reappear several times, often rather confusingly, in chapters that are not clearly delineated by theme or country.

But one or two characters do break free. There is Eric Zemmour, an observant French Jew who defends the Vichy regime; or Thierry Baudet, the Dutch philosopher of self-hatred, who thinks Europe will end up looking like Israel; or Julien Rochedy, a former Front National youth leader, who complains about the party’s nostalgia and explains why it appeals more to the young than the old; or the CDU politician Philipp Lengsfeld discussing the German saviour complex.


With some commendable foot-in-the-door journalism, the author also tracks down the 92-year-old Jean Raspail, author of the cult racist fantasy The Camp of the Saints, about the invasion of Europe by impoverished Indians, who declares Michel Houellebecq to be his literary heir.

Sasha Polakaw-Suransky never spells out his own views clearly but argues that liberal democracy is dropping the liberal and becoming a form of mob rule, thanks to new populists who, once their ‘progressive garb’ is stripped away, are not really very different from the old 1930s variety.

I was waiting for the chapter in which he might provide some evidence, but it never arrived. Rather, he comes up with just two examples: the Dutch law stripping dual nationals of their citizenship if they are deemed a security risk; and the ridiculous banning of burkinis in some French cities (a decision later overturned by the courts).

What is actually remarkable is how little the populist surge has changed politics in Europe. In the past 20 years, during which many countries have had populists in governing coalitions, there has been no erosion of minority rights, no reversal of mass immigration or European integration. The two countries that have been flirting with authoritarianism, Poland and Hungary, do not get a mention.

The author probes the issue of minority acceptance in France, the Netherlands and Denmark and details plenty of raw nativism. But we are left with little sense of the scale of rejection, and he has scant interest in opinion surveys. In this country only a little more than 10 per cent of the population say you have to be white to be truly British. Is that figure much higher in France?

There is a missed opportunity here to delineate legitimate from illegitimate populism. The most obvious dividing line is racism. But how is that defined? Those who do not accept the non-indigenous as citizens are obviously on the wrong side of the line. But what about those who prefer to live and mix among people like themselves but feel no supremacism or racism towards others? Such people will generally oppose mass immigration and will feel discomforted by rapid ethnic change. Is that discomfort legitimate or not? Can there be cultural rather than purely economic reasons for opposing mass immigration?

The author never tells us, and instead triangulates between the racists and the extreme liberals who want open immigration. But his own often hectoring tone excludes the grey areas in which most people live. Muslims are always hated. Public debate in the Netherlands has branded all Muslims a threat. All FN voters want racial purity. Denmark rejects anything foreign.

In his attempt to unmask the new European populists he has instead revealed why left liberalism has been in such headlong retreat on these issues.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The women tackling racism head on

Isn’t Germany’s attitude towards Romania a little at odds with the EU project?

Vauxhall, by Gabriel Ghadomosi; Sketcher, by Roland Watson-Grant - review

What makes the white working class angry? Twits like Hsiao-Hung Pai

How to fix Britain’s immigration crisis (without leaving Europe)

France’s civil war — and the struggle facing Europe

Show comments

Comments

Books Podcast

Books Podcast: The art of the political speech

Books Podcast: Claire Tomalin

Books Podcast: Alan Hollinghurst

Books Podcast: The age of decadence

Books Podcast: Stalin’s war on Ukraine

Books Podcast: How not to be a boy

Culture House Daily

Jonathan Mirsky

BBC4’s The Vietnam War was unique, informative and shattering

26 October 2017 18:44
Jonathan Mirsky
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: The art of the political speech

26 October 2017 14:11
Sam Leith
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: Lady Macbeth’s recipe for wedded bliss

22 October 2017 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: Claire Tomalin

19 October 2017 17:40
Sam Leith
William Cook

How Sean Hughes (1965-2017) transformed comedy

17 October 2017 14:34
William Cook
Ross Clark

The Weinstein affair has exposed Hollywood’s culture. Let’s boycott it

16 October 2017 14:17
Ross Clark

Editor’s Choice

Tyrone Singleton and Jenna Roberts in MacMillan’s Concerto
Arts feature

Kenneth MacMillan: the dark genius of British ballet – its destroyer, if you listen to some

Dyers at work. There was a tradition that Jesus was apprenticed to a dyer when young
Books

The everyday lives of Chaucer’s pilgrims

Television

The best documentary series of the past decade

Books

The one almighty problem with Philip Pullman’s storytelling

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close