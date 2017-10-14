How much does a ‘1st quality’ essay cost to buy online?

Cheat sheets

The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education wants universities to catch out more students who buy essays online. How much do cheats pay for this service?

— 1,000 words in seven days to 1st standard £103. Also offers 2:1 standard for £74 and 2:2 standard for £57. This website offers a refund if you don’t get the promised grade.

—A rival site offers a 1st standard essay in seven days from just £18.99, with £13.99 for a 2.1 and £11.99 for a 2.2.

— From £16.18 per page on a site which says ‘compare our prices with those set by solicitors, barristers, doctors or accountants’.

Falling short

Where would an early exit leave Theresa May in the prime ministerial ranks?

— Eight have had shorter terms, most recently Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who served three days short of a year in 1963/64.

— If May survives until 29 October she will overtake the Duke of Grafton.

— On 21 April 2018 she will overtake Sir Anthony Eden.

— To outlast Gordon Brown she must serve until 28 May 2019.

Insurance firm Aviva claims store-based retail will decline as people buy more online. But are shops really dying? In the first half of 2017 there was a net loss of 659 chain outlets, but independent stores grew by a net 762: 14,419 opened and 13,657 shut.

Fastest growing sectors Bakers +283

Beauty salons -30 Café/tearoom -29 Tobacconists -25 Mobile phone shops +34 Fastest shrinking sectors Women’s clothes -137 Newsagents -119 Electrical goods -74 Public houses/inns -73 Shoe shops -45

Source: Local Data Company/British Independent Retailers’ Association

Nation stakes

How would Catalonia measure up as an independent European country?

Population 7.48 million: 21st, behind Austria and Belarus, ahead of Denmark.

Area 32,108 sq km: 34th, behind Switzerland and Moldova, ahead of Belgium and Macedonia.

GDP $260 bn: 15th, behind Denmark, and Austria; ahead of Ireland and Finland.

GDP per capita $34,700: 15th, just behind France, just ahead of Italy.

Source: Catalonia Statistics Institute, IMF