October restaurant of the month

Located in London’s most exclusive borough, Brown’s Hotel is a microcosm of chic, modern and arty Mayfair making it the ideal base for discerning local diners and luxury travellers alike.

HIX Mayfair celebrates British food and art with an outstanding seasonal menu of hand-selected and locally-sourced dishes from Mark Hix and Executive Chef, Lee Kebble. An artful combination of great British classics such as “Hix Cure” salmon contrasts with more contemporary offerings such as marinated Manx queen scallops to keep guests returning time and again.

The English Tea Room, once a favourite of Queen Victoria herself, offers an award-winning Traditional Afternoon Tea or even “Tea-Tox” afternoon tea by Madeleine Shaw, a nourishing option for guilt-free indulgence.

Address -Browns’s Hotel, Albermarle Street, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP