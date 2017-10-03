 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Club

October restaurant of the month

3 October 2017

11:25 AM

3 October 2017

11:25 AM

Located in London’s most exclusive borough, Brown’s Hotel is a microcosm of chic, modern and arty Mayfair making it the ideal base for discerning local diners and luxury travellers alike.

HIX Mayfair celebrates British food and art with an outstanding seasonal menu of hand-selected and locally-sourced dishes from Mark Hix and Executive Chef, Lee Kebble. An artful combination of great British classics such as “Hix Cure” salmon contrasts with more contemporary offerings such as marinated Manx queen scallops to keep guests returning time and again.

Spectator Member Offer: 10% off the total food and beverage bill and a complimentary welcome glass of English Sparkling Wine.

Also:

The English Tea Room, once a favourite of Queen Victoria herself, offers an award-winning Traditional Afternoon Tea or even “Tea-Tox” afternoon tea by Madeleine Shaw, a nourishing option for guilt-free indulgence.
Spectator Member offer: Complimentary glass of English Sparkling Wine to enjoy per person taking Traditional Afternoon Tea or “Tea-Tox”

Members must book in advance quoting ‘LRG-Spectator’

To book in advance, please call 020 7518 4004 – don’t forget you must download your free annual Luxury Restaurant Club Membership to take advantage of this offer – click here to download now.

Address -Browns’s Hotel, Albermarle Street, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Golden autumn days, birds and beasts, and memories of my publishing past

Anticipating the next war is a mug’s game: The Future of War reviewed

Master of the zoom lens, prying, spying, fascinated: Degas at the National reviewed

Do one in four girls aged 14 really suffer from depression? Probably not

Cartoons

‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Skid Row has been gentrified.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
‘Phwoar, that Theresa May’s a bit of all right.’
‘We’re making a bomb!’
‘We’re making a bomb!’
‘Well, Jeff gave his opinion the loudest, so let’s go with his idea.’
‘Well, Jeff gave his opinion the loudest, so let’s go with his idea.’
‘I’m confused — are we against debt, or enthusiastically for it?’
‘I’m confused — are we against debt, or enthusiastically for it?’
‘No, we haven’t misspelt “wi-fi” — this is my wifey.’
‘No, we haven’t misspelt “wi-fi” — this is my wifey.’
‘Young lady, you are not going out like that. It’s Friday night and when I was your age I was bare-legged, with no tights and a skimpy top.’
‘Young lady, you are not going out like that. It’s Friday night and when I was your age I was bare-legged, with no tights and a skimpy top.’
‘I’m afraid there’s surge pricing of 4.5 times the normal fee.’
‘I’m afraid there’s surge pricing of 4.5 times the normal fee.’
‘The talks are not going well.’
‘The talks are not going well.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close