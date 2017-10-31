Programmatic and Traffic Manager

An exciting opportunity for a data savvy, campaign delivery and optimisation manager has been created at The Spectator. A standalone role within our close knit, fun Commercial team, your core focus will be to support the team with all aspects of campaign management.

You will play a key part in driving our programmatic activity; deploying tactics to maximise programmatic ad revenue and yield management. You will be responsible for all aspects of programmatic campaign setup and optimisation and for efficient trafficking and setup process in DFP and SSPs.

Communicating with the Commercial Team on campaign delivery and performance supported by the generation of regular reports, you will continuously monitor yield across platform and make recommendations to boost performance and upsell opportunities.

This is a great chance to join the world’s oldest – and best-written – magazine: our sales are at a record high and rising quickly.

If you have experience in Ad Ops or Programmatic and have knowledge of various systems including: Doubleclick AdServer (DFP), Data Management Platforms, Ad Viewability and Programmatic buying (RTB) systems (DSP, SSP, DMP & DCT) and relish the opportunity to become the go-to specialist within our business, then this is a great opportunity for you to carve out your own career path.