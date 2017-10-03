 Skip to Content
Spectator Breakfast View. Jasper Johns: 'Something resembling truth'

3 October 2017

3 October 2017

Join us for a light breakfast and private view of the Royal Academy’s major autumn exhibition Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth’, set against the spectacular backdrop of its Main Galleries.

The exhibition spans more than six decades of ground-breaking work, exploring this highly innovative artist through an extraordinary selection of paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints.

Jasper Johns established his position as a central figure in American art with his first solo show in New York in 1958. At a time when Abstract Expressionism dominated, his work took a decisive path by treating symbols, words and iconography that ‘the mind already knows’ in new ways. In his hands, household objects such as mops and lightbulbs, along with familiar symbols like flags, targets, numbers and maps, became unfamiliar, only ‘something resembling truth’.

This exhibition is the first complete survey of Johns’s work in the UK for 40 years. It brings together more than 150 ground-breaking paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, many of which rarely travel from international private and public collections. They reveal the artist’s constant drive to experiment with materials such as encaustic and collage, and chart his remarkable development from the 1960s to the present day. Johns will also create new work for their Main Galleries, confirming his status as one of the most vital and influential artists still working today.

£28.00 per person, no concessions

Top image: Jasper Johns, Flag, 1967. Encaustic and collage on canvas. 85.1 x 142.9 cm. The Eli and Edythe L. Broad Collection © Jasper Johns/VAGA, New York/DACS London, 2017. Exhibition organised by the Royal Academy of Arts, London in collaboration with The Broad, Los Angeles. Bottom image: Photo: Fraser Marr.

