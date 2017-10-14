Why is England’s football team so unexciting?

Yeah, there’s nothing worse than the terrible twos ... except the troublesome threes, frightful fours, frustrating fives, shocking sixes, severe sevens, exasperating eights, nasty nines, traumatic tens, enraging elevens, tyrannical twelves ... and teenagers.’

‘Apparently it’s bad luck if Theresa May crosses your path.’

‘Nothing beats the feel of the printed page.’

‘This call may be minotaured for training purposes.’

‘Can’t you go out and be angry like other young people?’