 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Barometer

Barometer

4 November 2017

9:00 AM

4 November 2017

9:00 AM

Lynx on the loose

— A Eurasian lynx escaped from a zoo in Wales, pre-empting plans to introduce six of the animals to Kielder Forest in Northumberland. The animal was once native to Britain, becoming extinct around the year 700, earlier than the wolf (possibly 1290) or the brown bear (around year 1000).
— However, in continental Europe and near-Asia, numbers have been growing since a low of 700 between 1930 and 1950. There are now believed to be 50,000, spread from Uzbekistan in the east to Germany in the west. Of the smaller Iberian lynx, restricted to Spain and Portugal, numbers fell to 100 in 2002 but now stand at about 400.

Collaring white collars

Gordon Brown said more bankers should have been jailed for actions related to the banking crisis. What are the figures for white collar crime?

Year Reported offences / Prosecutions
2011 142,991 / 11,261
2013 230,845 / 9,700
2015 617,112 / 9,401
2016 641,539 / 8,304

Source: Pinsent Masons

Losing big

Some facts and figures on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs):
— There are 34,388 of them in the UK, according to the Gambling Commission.
— The gross yield from the machines is £1.8 billion.
— The maximum stake allowed is £100, the maximum prize is £500 and there is a limit of four to be installed on a premises.
— It is theoretically possible to lose £18,000 in a single hour on an FOBT.
— However, the average customer spends £11 an hour on them, according to the Association of British Bookmakers. 74 per cent of users play once a month or less.

Prisoners’ votes

When can and can’t prisoners vote?

Russia, Bulgaria, Hungary General ban.
France General right to vote, but courts can impose ban in individual circumstances.
Germany General right to vote, except where inmates have committed crimes which are judged to have undermined democracy.
Italy Disenfranchisement based on length of sentence.
US Individual states have right to debar criminals from voting, even after they have completed their sentences — with five million prisoners and ex-prisoners across the US banned from voting.
Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Finland, Albania, Switzerland No ban.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

What to read next

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer: The kamikaze pilot who retired after three missions

Barometer

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Dinner at Modigliani’s

Gerry Adams: from jail to the Dail

A book about sleep that will keep you up all night

The perils of the boar-hunting season

Cartoons

‘Bugger. The female unicorn turns out to be a transitioning male.’
‘Bugger. The female unicorn turns out to be a transitioning male.’
‘My client was born bad but he now identifies as good.’
‘My client was born bad but he now identifies as good.’
‘Bloody awful reception.’
‘Bloody awful reception.’
‘I’d like to work in a field that isn’t overrun with sexual predators…’
‘I’d like to work in a field that isn’t overrun with sexual predators…’
‘We can’t fit your gastric band unless you lose ten stone.’
‘We can’t fit your gastric band unless you lose ten stone.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close