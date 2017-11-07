Enjoy £12 off The Telegraph Whisky Experience

The Telegraph Whisky Experience

Returning for the fourth year to the impressive One Whitehall Place, the ultimate luxury whisky fair is bigger than ever with over 100 new and well-loved whiskies available for sampling.

Prepare for a journey around the world of whisky featuring expressions from as far afield as Japan, India, Taiwan and the homemade spirits of England and of course Scotland, so you can taste for yourself whether there is a new malt order to enjoy.

Tickets start at £75 and include an introductory tasting with our world-renowned hosts, entry to the fair including complimentary tastings from each brand in attendance, a crystal tasting glass, a three-course whisky-inspired meal plus a gift bag of treats to take home.

Masterclass tickets are £90 and include all of the above plus a specially designed masterclass to enhance your experience even further.

December 4 – 5, 2017, 12.00pm and 5.30pm at One Whitehall Place, London

Subscriber offer

You are entitled to £12 off a ticket with the code Spectator12

Book directly here

CTA: Visit telegraph.co.uk/whisky for more info