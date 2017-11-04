 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Leading article

Gordon Brown’s memoirs show he is good at blowing his own trumpet – but nothing else

The former PM claims his only fault was an inability to seduce the public. Not so...

Gordon Brown making a speech in 2010 (image: Getty)

4 November 2017

9:00 AM

4 November 2017

9:00 AM

Gordon Brown has pitched his memoirs as the honest confessions of a decent man. He failed to win the one general election he fought, he asserts, due to a personality that was unsuited to an age of Twitter and emotional displays. His is the Walter Mondale response to failure — the former US vice president said of his defeat in the 1984 presidential election: ‘I think you know I’ve never really warmed up to television, and in fairness to television, it’s never really warmed up to me.’

Admitting to poor media skills is not genuine self-examination on the part of Brown, more an attempt to shift the blame for his failures on to something he considers trivial. He continues to believe that he had the better philosophy and ideas — just that they were too dry and too complex to be absorbed by an impatient, perhaps shallow, British public. ‘I failed to persuade the British people that the progressive policies I pushed for, nationally and internationally, were the right and fairest way to respond.’

The Labour party has always been far better than the Tories at talking about — and defining — recent history. Tories tend not to bother, thinking that facts speak for themselves. The trouble is that they don’t, as Sir John Major found out when an extraordinary economic recovery was of no help to him in 1997. If Labour starts to define the 2010s as a decade of austerity and misery, it will set the scene for a Labour victory in 2020. That makes it worth looking at Mr Brown’s analysis of the 2010 general election, and what followed.


His policies were not ‘progressive’. He had vastly expanded the size of government, running up massive debts. He fractured the banking regulatory system, letting the City of London run riot. His refusal to reform welfare trapped millions on the dole, even in good times. When his debt-fuelled boom turned to bust, unemployment soared. It was precisely in pursuit of progressive policies that voters turned to David Cameron and the Conservative party.

The nation’s recovery then began. It was a time of austerity: half a million public sector jobs were cut back, but private sector employers created eight jobs for every one shed by the government. Britain experienced an employment boom the like of which had never been seen before. Education reform saw hundreds, then thousands of schools become self-governing academies. The number of children in schools marked ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ ran to a record high. Pupils in the best 300 state schools are now achieving better A-levels than in the best 300 private schools.

The Bank of England had to revise down its estimate of ‘natural’ unemployment because the Tory tax cuts for employers and employees meant more people were employed than economists ever envisaged. These cuts were focused on the lowest-paid, forcing income inequality to its lowest rate in 30 years. The top rate of tax was cut for the best paid, which had the effect of squeezing even more tax revenue out of them. The best-paid 1 per cent now contribute 28 per cent of income tax and the 0.01 per cent contribute 4 per cent — statistics that the Treasury has never published, which is odd seeing that they vindicate the principle that lower tax rates lead to higher revenues.

Any list of Britain’s richest people will show how many job-creators choose to live, work and pay tax here. The lower-paid half of the British workforce is now asked for less than 10 per cent of total income tax. Never has so little been asked from so many. It’s quite true that Britain became a magnet for EU nationals whose governments struggled to create jobs — but even that hasn’t sated the demand for workers. One of the biggest problems businesses face now is a lack of people to hire. It’s a problem, but a problem of success. If Britain had refugees camped in Dover, risking their lives to get to Calais and start a new life in France, we would have greater cause to worry.

Wages have been slow to recover, but lower taxes mean that disposable income is nonetheless at a record high. Crime has been rising recently, yet it remains lower than in any of the Labour years — a testimony to the professionalism of the police, who (like local government officials) have found new ways to achieve more with less money. The word ‘austerity’ is often used to suggest a dark era of penury. But any graph of incomes since 2010 shows that those on the lowest incomes are thriving, and those on the highest incomes faring the worst. It would be better if everyone did well, but it’s hard to argue that the proceeds of growth have been unfairly distributed.

Had Gordon Brown achieved any of these things we would never have heard the last of it: it would have been reeled off across the dispatch box every time he stood up to speak. Yet the Conservatives mention almost none of their successes. Some details need to be prised from the government via Freedom of Information requests. The Tories seem to be as ashamed of their achievements as Labour was of its failures; its MPs have started to talk and act as if the next election is already lost. It isn’t, but it will be if enough of them believe it to be so.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Brown version

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

The Tories are still anxious to reach out. And that’s a very good sign

How many party leaders get nearly 60% in their membership vote? More than you’d think

Letters: like Labour, the Tories will desert the centre ground

Monarch was an airline from an earlier era – but were its owners to blame for its demise?

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Dinner at Modigliani’s

Gerry Adams: from jail to the Dail

A book about sleep that will keep you up all night

The perils of the boar-hunting season

Cartoons

‘Bugger. The female unicorn turns out to be a transitioning male.’
‘Bugger. The female unicorn turns out to be a transitioning male.’
‘My client was born bad but he now identifies as good.’
‘My client was born bad but he now identifies as good.’
‘Bloody awful reception.’
‘Bloody awful reception.’
‘I’d like to work in a field that isn’t overrun with sexual predators…’
‘I’d like to work in a field that isn’t overrun with sexual predators…’
‘We can’t fit your gastric band unless you lose ten stone.’
‘We can’t fit your gastric band unless you lose ten stone.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close