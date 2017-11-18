If EU nationals are leaving the NHS, why are their numbers going up?

No. 2 iron
English Heritage launched a crowdfunding campaign for repairs to Abraham Darby’s 1779 bridge at Ironbridge, Shropshire. This is often called the first iron bridge in the world but in fact one was built ten years earlier to carry the Great North Road over the River Ure in North Yorks. While Darby’s bridge was built to show off its iron structure, the Ure bridge’s cast-iron beams were disguised by stone paving slabs. As the main road from London to Scotland, it bore far heavier loads than the Darby bridge — until 1945 when it finally collapsed.
Carbon culprits
Global carbon emissions are predicted to rise by 2 per cent this year — the first increase for several years. Which countries are, officially, the worst offenders?
|Qatar
|45.4
|Curacao
|37.7
|Trinidad-Tobago
|34.2
|Kuwait
|25.2
|Bahrain
|23.4
|Brunei
|22.1
|Saudi Arabia
|19.5
|Sint Maarten
|19.5
|Luxembourg
|17.4
|US
|16.5
|UK
|6.5
Source: World Bank
Pay stations
Southern Railway train drivers accepted a 28 per cent pay rise over five years, taking their basic salary for a four-day week to £63,000 and putting them in the top 7 per cent of UK earners. With overtime, they get £75,000, lifting them into the top 5 per cent. How much pre-tax pay is needed to reach each stage of the top 10 per cent?
|10%
|£51,400
|9%
|£54,000
|8%
|£57,000
|7%
|£60,700
|6%
|£65,400
|5%
|£71,700
|4%
|£80,300
|3%
|£92,900
|2%
|£112,000
|1%
|£162,000
Source: ONS
Leave or Remain?
Has the NHS in England really been losing EU nationals from its staff since Britain voted to leave the European Union?
|in post 30 June 2016 / in post 30 June 2017
|Doctors
|9,695 / 10,136
|Registrars
|3,190 / 3,215
|Trainee doctors (foundation years 1 and 2)
|779 / 950
|Nurses and health visitors
|20,907 / 20,618
|Midwives
|1,220 / 1,247
|Ambulance staff
|250 / 386
|Scientific/therapeutic/technical
|6,112 / 6,957
Source: NHS Digital
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.
Comments
Join the conversation with other Spectator readers.
Subscribe to leave your comments.
There’s a conversation going on about this article. Don’t miss out.
You must be logged in as a subscriber to read comments by other Spectator readers and leave your own.
The Spectator Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.