November restaurant of the month

7 November 2017

7 November 2017

Quilon is an award winning, Michelin Star restaurant (held since 2008) serving South-west coastal Indian cuisine in Westminster, London.

The restaurant is a favourite on the international food-lovers map but also a bonafide hidden gem just two minutes from Buckingham Palace. The menu embodies a unique blend of ethnic, classical and progressive dishes with seafood at its heart but also offering meat, poultry and vegetarian dishes, mostly designed for sharing. Regions include Kerela, Mangalore, Karvar and Goa.

Quilon features specially commissioned artworks from the highly acclaimed Indian artist Paresh Maity, who in a short but prolific career was in 2014 awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India – which perfectly complements the Quilon’s love affair with the South-west coastal cuisine.


Spectator Member offer:

Members enjoy 10% off the total food and beverage bill when dining from the a la carte menu for dinner all week as well as complimentary desserts for the party. Available for dining throughout November. Please book in advance quoting SpectatorLRGNovember17.

Address: 41 Buckingham Gate, St James’s, London SW1E 6AF

Bookings: 0207 821 1899

www.quilon.co.uk

‘Bugger. The female unicorn turns out to be a transitioning male.’
‘My client was born bad but he now identifies as good.’
‘Bloody awful reception.’
‘I’d like to work in a field that isn’t overrun with sexual predators…’
‘We can’t fit your gastric band unless you lose ten stone.’
