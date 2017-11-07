November restaurant of the month

Quilon is an award winning, Michelin Star restaurant (held since 2008) serving South-west coastal Indian cuisine in Westminster, London.

The restaurant is a favourite on the international food-lovers map but also a bonafide hidden gem just two minutes from Buckingham Palace. The menu embodies a unique blend of ethnic, classical and progressive dishes with seafood at its heart but also offering meat, poultry and vegetarian dishes, mostly designed for sharing. Regions include Kerela, Mangalore, Karvar and Goa.

Quilon features specially commissioned artworks from the highly acclaimed Indian artist Paresh Maity, who in a short but prolific career was in 2014 awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India – which perfectly complements the Quilon’s love affair with the South-west coastal cuisine.





Address: 41 Buckingham Gate, St James’s, London SW1E 6AF

Bookings: 0207 821 1899

www.quilon.co.uk