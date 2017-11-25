 Skip to Content
Barometer

The Queen wed 70 years ago... but she has 20 more to go to break a record

Also in Barometer: Britain’s last building boom; do lower tax rates bring in more tax?

25 November 2017

9:00 AM

25 November 2017

9:00 AM

Enduring love

The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
They are not the first public figures to reach this milestone — former US president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara did so in 2015, while the UNO Center for Public Affairs has calculated that around 40,000 American couples have been married for at least as long.

The Queen and Duke have some catching up to do with some of their own subjects, too. Karam and Kartari Chand married in the Punjab in 1925, moved to Bradford in 1965 and in December 2015 celebrated their 90th wedding anniversary before Karam died ten months later, aged 110. Kartari celebrated her 105th birthday earlier this month.

When building boomed

Philip Hammond wants Britain to build 300,000 new homes a year. Last year we built 170,450. How does that compare with the most and least active years since 1949?

MOST
1968 425,830
1967 415,460
1966 396,011
1965 391,230
1964 383,190
LEAST
2013 135,340
2010 135,970
2011 140,680
2012 141,550
2014 145,010

Source: Department for Communities and Local Government

Driven away

The Chancellor wants driverless cars on Britain’s roads by 2021 but says that this will not lead to unemployment. How many people now earn their living by driving?

 

VEHICLE TYPE DRIVER NUMBERS
Large goods vehicles 315,500
Vans 251,200
Buses 224,900 licence holders
Taxis 356,300 licence holders
Driving instructors 39,400
registered

Sources: Freight Transport Association; DVLA

Can less be more?

How have gradual cuts in corporation tax in the last decade affected tax receipts as a percentage of Britain’s national GDP?

YEAR RATE / RECEIPT
2007/08 30% / 2.67%
2008/09 28% / 2.51%
2009/10 28% / 2.19%
2010/11 28% / 2.52%
2011/12 26% / 2.49%
2012/13 24% / 2.31%
2013/14 23% / 2.25%
2014/15 21% / 2.33%
2015/16 20% / 2.35%
2016/17 20% / 2.58%

