 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Ancient and modern

The wily courtesans who won more respect than modern-day feminists

In ancient Rome, all the sexual power was in the hands of the hetaira

11 November 2017

9:00 AM

11 November 2017

9:00 AM

Some MPs have been exploiting their power by their sexual fumblings with the lower ranks. The result is that when the fumbled finally pluck up the courage to reveal all, or are eventually believed, the situation does no one any favours. It should all be quite different.

The MPs could up their game. As Rome’s finest love-poet Ovid made clear, sex was supposed to be fun, and mutual fun too. No one gets that from groping and lunging. His Ars Amatoria, decorated with amusingly ironical examples from the gods and heroes of ancient myth, offered top tips about how to find and keep a lover, even a married one. It was all in the thrill of the chase: staking out territory, patience, careful personal grooming, trips to theatres and games, elegant billets-doux, secret signs, subtle compliments, a degree of acting up, thoughtful gifts, careful risk-taking and, most of all, privacy.


If this is beyond MPs, the fumbled should put on a show of power of the sort enjoyed by the ancient courtesan. While the prostitute (pornê) simply exchanged money for sex — a wholly impersonal transaction — the educated, independent, tax-paying courtesan (hetaira) dealt in ‘gifts’ given by ‘friends’ who wanted to ‘benefit’ her, as one said to Socrates. This looked like a personal relationship — there was no ‘going rate’ for it — and it put the power in the woman’s hands. She could have as many lovers as she liked, playing one against the other, and offering or withdrawing her services as she saw fit. The whole point was her fickleness. It kept her ‘friends’ hungry — and, even better, intensely jealous.

Such relationships were the focus of most ancient love epigrams. Written by men, they depict a world of the slavishly love-struck, desperate for the commitment of their hetaira to them alone, fighting off her other lovers or singing tear-laden songs outside her locked doors.

These women were in charge. If feminism is about anything, it is imbuing women with a sense of self-worth that makes it quite clear that they will not be disrespected by anyone. It has clearly not delivered.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Cicero’s Brexit moment

Tips for Boris from imperial Rome

Socrates, Aristophanes and Charlie Hebdo

No, Richard Branson, our greatest achievements don’t come from our greatest pain

Brutus: the Steve Hilton of ancient Rome

Elephants are special – the Romans knew it too

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Reaping the whirlwind of climate change

What does ‘Guernica’ really symbolise?

A lament for the best pub in Devon

The most impressive array of work to be seen in London in years: Cézanne’s Portraits reviewed

Cartoons

Personally, I think Everest is too accessible these days.’
Personally, I think Everest is too accessible these days.’
‘I’d no idea he was so anti-third runway.’
‘I’d no idea he was so anti-third runway.’
‘Was that a wolf whistle?’
‘Was that a wolf whistle?’
‘I hope this witch hunt doesn’t turn into an official inquiry.’
‘I hope this witch hunt doesn’t turn into an official inquiry.’
‘When I’m gone don’t let the bastards write a musical about my life and work.’
‘When I’m gone don’t let the bastards write a musical about my life and work.’
‘It’s come to our attention that you’re having meetings with Theresa May, Ms Patel.’
‘It’s come to our attention that you’re having meetings with Theresa May, Ms Patel.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close