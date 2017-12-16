 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Portrait of the week

A portrait of 2017: Brexit stumbled forward, Big Ben was silenced and sexual allegations swept the world

Also in Portrait of the Year: chaos in the White House and the Grenfell Tower tragedy

16 December 2017

9:00 AM

16 December 2017

9:00 AM

January

‘No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain,’ Theresa May, the Prime Minister, declared in a speech at Lancaster House. Britain would leave the single market and customs union on leaving the European Union, she said. The Supreme Court ruled that only by an Act of Parliament could Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty trigger Britain’s departure. Mrs May held the hand of President Donald Trump as they walked down a declivity at the White House; she asked him to make a state visit in 2017, but it was not to be. Mr Trump suspended entry to America for people from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. A man shot dead 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub. Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, took out advertisements telling immigrants: ‘Behave normally or go away.’ About 100 migrants drowned off Libya. The Earl of Snowdon, married to Princess Margaret 1960-78, died aged 86. Alexander Chancellor, the editor of The Spectator 1975-84, died aged 77. A woman was fined £80 for pouring a cup of coffee down a drain in Ealing.

February

Labour lost a by-election at Copeland, its seat since 1935. Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean dictator, was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport by two North Korean women using poison. Iraqi government forces attacked Isis forces in Mosul. Michael Flynn resigned as the US National Security Adviser. Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, raised his eyes to heaven when Mr Trump shook his hand for 19 seconds.

March

Theresa May gave formal notice of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. A week after the Budget, Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, dropped an increase in National Insurance for the self-employed. Four people were killed on Westminster Bridge by a car driven at them by a man who then stabbed dead a policeman on duty at the gates of Parliament. Martin McGuinness, an IRA commander and then deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, died aged 66. More than 200 migrants drowned off Libya.

April

Mrs May announced there would be a general election on 8 June. In Egypt, two Isis bombers killed 47 Coptic worshippers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey won a referendum extending his powers. Over Easter, more than 8,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean. The UN said that 18 million of the 25 million people in Yemen, torn apart by a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, needed urgent assistance.

May

Twenty-two people were killed by a man who blew himself up at the Manchester Arena. In the election campaign, Mrs May kept saying ‘Strong and stable’ and ate chips in Cornwall. North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile. The NHS was hit by a vermiform global ransomware computer virus. British Airways computers failed, stranding 75,000 passengers. Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France. President Trump sacked James Comey as director of the FBI. Mike Dubke resigned as White House communications director. Two boats sank off Libya, drowning 245 migrants; 43,000 reached Italy this year. In Egypt, 28 Coptic Christians were shot dead en route to the monastery of St Samuel the Confessor.

June


In the election the Conservatives lost their overall majority, with 318 seats (a loss of 13) against Labour’s 262 (a gain of 30). The government bought the support of the Democratic Unionist Party by promising to spend a billion or two. Angry backbenchers made Mrs May dispense with her bosom advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill. Paul Nuttall resigned as leader of Ukip. On the eve of the election, eight people were killed by three men driving into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacking people with knives, before being shot dead. Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey block of flats in west London, was gutted by fire, killing 71. Saudi Arabia blamed Qatar for links with ‘Iranian-backed terrorists’ and King Salman, aged 81, replaced his nephew with his own son Mohammed, aged 31, as crown prince. Spain’s failing Banco Popular was bought by Santander for €1.

July

Dame Helen Ghosh, the head of the National Trust, was named as the next Master of Balliol. A tartan was registered in Barack Obama’s name. American-backed Syrian forces attacked Isis in Raqqa’s Old City. The Iraqi government declared victory against Isis in Mosul. Sean Spicer resigned after six months as the White House press secretary. Mr Trump tweeted that General John Kelly was his new chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus. General Kelly showed Anthony Scaramucci the door after a week as communications director.

August

Big Ben was silenced until 2021 lest its chimes harm the ears of workmen restoring its tower. Kezia Dugdale resigned as leader of the Scottish Labour party. A van driven into the crowd in the Ramblas in Barcelona killed 14 people. President Trump said that if North Korea showed aggression to Guam, it would be met by ‘fire, fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before’. North Korea fired a missile over Japan.

September

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill gained a second reading by 326 to 290. In a 5,357-word speech in Florence, Mrs May proposed ‘an implementation period of around two years’ after March 2019, during which Britain would abide by EU rules. A homemade bomb burst into flames in an Underground train at Parsons Green, injuring 30. A 130-ton fatberg was found in a sewer in Whitechapel. More than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh from Rakhine in Burma. North Korea fired another missile over Japan.

October

Mrs May, asked by Iain Dale on LBC, ‘If there was a Brexit vote now, would you vote Brexit?’ repeatedly refused to say. The flagpole at Edinburgh Castle on which the Union flag flies snapped in high winds. Bloomberg opened new European headquarters in the City of London. Spanish police tried to stop voting in a referendum on independence for Catalonia. Spain suspended the autonomous government of Catalonia and called elections there for December. Carles Puigdemont, the president of the Catalan parliament, fled to Brussels. Austria banned full-face veils. In Las Vegas, a man opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel, killing 58 and wounding 500. Wildfires in California destroyed 8,900 buildings and killed 42 people. Harvey Weinstein, the film producer accused of sexually harassing women employees, was sacked by his company. US-backed forces took control of Raqqa. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was named a World Health Organisation goodwill ambassador, an appointment revoked three days later.

November

A blizzard of accusations of sexual impropriety swept the land. Sir Michael Fallon resigned as Defence Secretary. Carl Sargeant, sacked as a Labour minister in the Welsh Assembly, killed himself. After complaints about the actor Kevin Spacey, he was dropped from films and the TV series House of Cards. Priti Patel resigned as International Development Secretary after secret, but non-sexual, meetings with Israeli political figures. Moped crime continued to be fashionable. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The engagement was announced of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrested 11 princes. Saad al-Hariri, detained in Riyadh, resigned as prime minister of Lebanon, then unresigned when he got back home. The army in Zimbabwe made Robert Mugabe step down as president after 37 years in power.

December

Theresa May was at last allowed by the EU to take Brexit talks to their next phase, after a DUP last-minute refusal to countenance the terms had spoilt a lunch of fish and tarte tatin with Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission. Christine Keeler, renowned for her part in the Profumo affair, died aged 75. Johnny Hallyday, the strange French pop star, died aged 74. Mr Trump said Jerusalem was the capital of Israel. Australia legalised same-sex marriage. Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency, soared unstably to $15,000.   CSH

 

What to read next

The Brexit Bill faces 470 amendments on its way through Parliament

Britain agrees to offer the EU a £40 billion divorce payment for Brexit

DUP’s 11th-hour objection throws Brexit deal into chaos

Portrait of 2004

Prince Harry announces his engagement to US actress Meghan Markle

Live: Autumn Budget 2017

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Time to update our notions of disability and quit with the pity – and Tiny Tim

A recording that makes you realise Les Troyens is one of the greatest operatic masterpieces

Radio 3 offers a refreshing antidote to the current conversations about Europe

Mission statement: the importance of a fine British embassy

Cartoons

‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
‘Ahh! Look at the kids playing with the packaging.’
‘Ahh! Look at the kids playing with the packaging.’
‘Do you think he’ll know it’s second-hand?’
‘Do you think he’ll know it’s second-hand?’
‘There are bitcoins in the virtual pudding.’
‘There are bitcoins in the virtual pudding.’
‘Of course, that’s the seasonally adjusted figure.’
‘Of course, that’s the seasonally adjusted figure.’
‘Typical Virgin — overcrowded, standing room only and no public announcements.’
‘Typical Virgin — overcrowded, standing room only and no public announcements.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close