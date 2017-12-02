As Prince Harry gets engaged, how many other single men marry divorcees?

Pit stopped
After complaints from the Durham Miners’ Association, a rugby club at Durham University cancelled a pub crawl in which members were to dress as coal miners or ministers from Mrs Thatcher’s government.
— Attitudes towards the 1984-85 miners’ strike were not always so censorious. In 2001, the conceptual artist Jeremy Deller staged a re-enactment of the Battle of Orgreave, involving 800 re-enactment enthusiasts as well as 200 miners who had been there on the day. Staged at Orgreave itself, it was filmed and shown on Channel 4 with few complaints.
Ups and downs
Which industries saw the biggest rises and falls in real-terms productivity (i.e., greater than inflation) since 2007? CPI inflation over the period was 25.9 per cent.
|RISING REAL-TERMS PRODUCTIVITY
|Textiles
|+90%
|Administration services
|+72%
|Chemicals
|+62%
|Food and drink
|+37%
|Hotels and catering
|+36%
|Transport and services
|+30%
|Wholesale and retail
|+27%
|Recreation and culture
|+26%
|FALLING REAL-TERMS PRODUCTIVITY
|Energy
|+23%
|Agriculture
|+15%
|Construction
|+14%
|IT
|+13%
|Finance and insurance
|+11%
|Public services
|+10%
|Mining and quarrying
|-13%
Source: ONS
Second tries
Prince Harry, a bachelor, is to marry Meghan Markle, a divorcee. How common are such marriages? In 2011, the 249,133 recorded UK unions broke down as follows:
|Neither party married before
|165,467
|Single man, divorced woman
|21,265
|Divorced man, single woman
|24,302
|Both divorced
|30,282
|No data
|7,817
Still lives
The Department of Health announced it would investigate every stillbirth. How does Britain compare internationally? Figures are for stillbirths in every 1,000 births.
|LOWEST
|Finland
|+90%
|Singapore
|+72%
|Denmark
|+62%
|Norway
|+37%
|Iceland
|+36%
|Germany
|+30%
|UK (35th)
|+27%
|HIGHEST
|Pakistan
|+23%
|Nigeria
|+15%
|Bangladesh
|+14%
|Djibouti
|+13%
|Senegal
|+11%
|Somalia
|+10%
Source: WHO
