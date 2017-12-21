An exciting opportunity has arisen at The Spectator magazine for the sole graphic designer, working on varied projects for multiple internal stakeholders. As a passionate and creative graphic designer, you will conceive all marketing design elements for our high-profile brand, from our sell-out events and prestigious awards ceremonies to our editorial and consumer products.
An imaginative thinker, you will turn ideas and concepts into visuals, using multi-channel platforms including print, social media, direct mail, email, web, mobile and video. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced environment and be able to juggle multiple projects at once.
Key Responsibilities:
- Create all online and printed promotional and advertising material for consumer events and the brand’s suite of products
- Create visually appealing house adverts to appear within the magazine and online, updating and amending the material on a weekly basis in line with the editorial agenda
- Design all the artwork for events such as signage, slideshows, handouts and video animation
- Design HTML email campaigns
- Design outstanding online creative visuals for both in-house and external website campaigns
- Obsess over user experience to ensure we are world-class
- Create a new identity for our growing private members club; The Addison Club, and design regular event collateral.
- Be our brand owner, managing all our company-branded merchandise and creating visually striking brand logos for new Spectator products
- Ensure all work is archived, backed up and filed for easy access
- Able to fully understand the expectations for each campaign and event and proactively exploit new opportunities design techniques to market them
- Drive creativity, problem solving and lateral thinking for every campaign and take responsibility for projects from start to end
- Keep abreast of events marketing and graphic design trends within all related industries
About you:
- Highly creative, bringing a constant stream of new ideas to briefs
- A self-starter, able to work in the role standalone
- Able to multitask in a fast-paced environment and manage a workload across multiple teams
- Engaged and interested in politics and current affairs
- Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills with a natural ability to connect with people at all levels
- Committed, enthusiastic and confident, able to use initiative and work successfully without supervision but equally can take/ follow direction
- Proven high level of ability in a range of design suites and software, including Adobe Creative Suite
- A relevant design qualification essential
- An eye for detail and a passion for excellent design
- An exceptional portfolio of previous work
- Proficiency in HTML email design
- Previous experience of developing and delivering fully integrated design campaigns within a publishing, events and/or sponsorship environment
- Understand the importance of delivering outstanding work within agreed deadlines and against targets
To apply: Please email a current CV to selection@spectator.co.uk, together with some thoughts on what you could bring to the role. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable, your notice period.
The deadline for applications is Friday 26th January 2018, and if you haven’t heard from us by Friday 9th February 2018, please assume that on this occasion you haven’t been selected for an interview.