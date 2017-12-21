An exciting opportunity has arisen at The Spectator magazine for the sole graphic designer, working on varied projects for multiple internal stakeholders. As a passionate and creative graphic designer, you will conceive all marketing design elements for our high-profile brand, from our sell-out events and prestigious awards ceremonies to our editorial and consumer products.

An imaginative thinker, you will turn ideas and concepts into visuals, using multi-channel platforms including print, social media, direct mail, email, web, mobile and video. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced environment and be able to juggle multiple projects at once.

Key Responsibilities:

Create all online and printed promotional and advertising material for consumer events and the brand’s suite of products

Create visually appealing house adverts to appear within the magazine and online, updating and amending the material on a weekly basis in line with the editorial agenda

Design all the artwork for events such as signage, slideshows, handouts and video animation

Design HTML email campaigns

Design outstanding online creative visuals for both in-house and external website campaigns

Obsess over user experience to ensure we are world-class

Create a new identity for our growing private members club; The Addison Club, and design regular event collateral.

Be our brand owner, managing all our company-branded merchandise and creating visually striking brand logos for new Spectator products

Ensure all work is archived, backed up and filed for easy access

Able to fully understand the expectations for each campaign and event and proactively exploit new opportunities design techniques to market them

Drive creativity, problem solving and lateral thinking for every campaign and take responsibility for projects from start to end

Keep abreast of events marketing and graphic design trends within all related industries

About you: