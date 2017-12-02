 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Letters

Lawyers do make the best MPs (despite Thatcher and Blair)

Also in Letters: Let’s build timber-framed homes, the Bishop Bell review and making marriage more attractive

2 December 2017

9:00 AM

2 December 2017

9:00 AM

Proven lawyers

Sir: Andrew Watts says that for ‘lawyers in politics, the elimination of risk becomes the highest aim of government. It is not, and should not be’ (Legal challenge, 25 November). Well, up to a point. The last two British prime ministers who were lawyers were Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, both barristers. Mrs Thatcher’s despatch of the task force to the south Atlantic in 1982 was fraught with risk, as were other defining steps of her time in office. Blair’s premiership will largely be remembered for the invasion of Iraq, a move that could not be described as one from which all risk had been eliminated.

Mr Watts also says that lawyers know only ‘one big thing’ (namely ‘the law’) and suggests that they should be replaced as legislators by journalists. But, as he acknowledges, lawyers know much more than simply ‘law’: divorce lawyers see countless divorces; personal injury lawyers know a lot about how accidents happen; and commercial lawyers spend their lives learning about one business after another.

Lawyers see a great deal of the world and engage with their clients’ affairs at a far more serious and responsible level than that of a journalist churning out copy. This, and their experience of the courts, makes them better suited than most people to be framers of legislation.
Alexander Pelling
Ampthill, Bedfordshire

Timber land

Sir: Martin Vander Weyer talks about the scarcity of bricks, but the real problem is British ‘brick-built vs timber-frame’ snobbery (Any Other Business, 25 November). Bricks are expensive and require skilled artisans, whereas timber-framed houses need skills little higher that those required for an Ikea flat pack. There is a Dutch company that claims it can build a three-bed house for $50,000, and when Chile was recently stricken by an earthquake, a Quebecois charity sent skilled timber-framers to help build energy- efficient houses out of wood.

So here is the solution: allow timber-frame builds on green- and brown-belt land, employing Canadian builders to train British tradesmen to put up Dutch designed houses made from Swedish pine (recognising that, in the fullness of time as the population wanes, they can be easily torn down and the land returned to its pristine state). If we are going to do Brexit, what better example of an open economy?
John Gray
Oxford

Bishop Bell delay


Sir: Charles Moore is right to suggest that the Church of England is ‘circling the wagons’ in response to the Carlile review into the case of Bishop Bell (The Spectator’s Notes, 25 November). As a member of a General Synod, I have been trying to penetrate the culture of omertà at Lambeth Palace on such issues. I have asked how many pages are in the review and how many people need to see it because they have a right to respond to criticism. I also sought an assurance that nobody criticised in the review will have a directing hand in any revision process.

No answers have been offered, on the basis that the National Safeguarding Team is ‘too busy’. ‘Too busy’ even to have sent the report to Chichester diocese a month after it was delivered. Given that folk there might be anxious about what might be said about them, that seems particularly unkind.

Unfortunately, many victims of the Church tell me that prioritising the institution’s needs over those of individuals is just normal practice.
Martin Sewell
Gravesend, Kent

What delay?

Sir: In his piece about the timing of the publication of the Bishop George Bell review, Charles Moore writes that ‘the Archbishop of Canterbury courageously decided to review the decision to which he had been party’. The review was in fact to see what lessons can be learnt for the handling of future serious safeguarding situations, and was commissioned by the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team on the recommendation of the Bishop of Chichester. We received Lord Carlile’s draft in October and are now responding with feedback, as in all independent reports. No one is delaying it.
Peter Hancock
Bishop of Bath and Wells

Dishonest divorce

Sir: Rod Liddle’s piece ‘Divorce is a disaster, November 25) is half-right. He rightly emphasises the appalling and lifelong effects of family breakdown on children, largely based on research by us at Marriage Foundation. Where he goes wrong is in believing that the current faux-fault-based divorce acts in any way as a deterrent or that the proposed reforms would make it easier to secure one.

The present law is a dishonest charade. Parties who want a quick divorce can get one in two to three months, as research by the Nuffield Foundation has shown.

Those of us who support the reforms proposed in a letter to the Times (including so-called no-fault divorce) want a system which above all else promotes a resurgence in the attractiveness of marriage as the norm for parents, especially in sectors of society which have largely turned their back on it. Only a system that requires couples to make a serious commitment before entering a potentially lifelong parental partnership and to slow down and take stock before they separate will begin to confront these problems.
Sir Paul Coleridge
Marriage Foundation, Cambridge

Notting to fear

Sir: As a fashion-conscious resident of Notting Hill I read Tanya Gold’s review of Farmacy with horror (Food, November 25). A ‘pit near the Westway with … people who are angry that they cannot afford to live in Mayfair’. Moi? Then I saw the postcode: W2 5SH. It’s not Westbourne Park Road; it’s Westbourne Grove. Which is Bayswater. So that’s all right then.
Linda Peskin
London W11

See also

What to read next

To fix this failing government make Gove the CEO and keep May as chairman

Dear Chancellor, we can’t make the bricks to build your homes

Cull the lawyers – there are too many for democracy to work

‘The medium is the message’ has never been truer than it is now

Letters: the tyranny of ‘equality of outcome’ in education

Letters: Looking for love? Just follow these three simple rules

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Did the modern world really begin in 1947?

Hollywood is the new Spanish inquistion

Why does James Purnell think radio needs to be ‘reinvented’?

My holiday hell with die-hard Remainers

Cartoons

‘Pah! These English with their Old School Tie Brigade!’
‘Pah! These English with their Old School Tie Brigade!’
‘I’ll call you back — I’m about to go through a tunnel.’
‘I’ll call you back — I’m about to go through a tunnel.’
‘You’re in my seat.’
‘You’re in my seat.’
‘Grr! Look at him, always looking on the bright side of life.’
‘Grr! Look at him, always looking on the bright side of life.’
‘For God’s sake, don’t let the public see his human side!’
‘For God’s sake, don’t let the public see his human side!’
‘They are wise aren’t they?’
‘They are wise aren’t they?’
‘I’m already bored with the royal wedding — what’s the latest on Brexit?’
‘I’m already bored with the royal wedding — what’s the latest on Brexit?’
‘No, I’m afraid we don’t do divorce kits.’
‘No, I’m afraid we don’t do divorce kits.’
‘North Korea’s a worry.’
‘North Korea’s a worry.’
‘You may as well get the Christmas decorations while you’re up there Dorian.’
‘You may as well get the Christmas decorations while you’re up there Dorian.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close