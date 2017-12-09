 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Prosperity Britain

Rise of the machines

In accountancy, design, medicine, teaching, and dozens of other professions, machines are starting to take over mid-level, routine tasks

ISTOCK
ISTOCK

9 December 2017

9:00 AM

9 December 2017

9:00 AM

There have been plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the British economy over the past year. Employment levels have hit record levels, and are among some of the highest in the world. Leaving the EU doesn’t seem to have dented growth much, and there is still plenty of investment pouring into the country. The budget deficit is slowly coming under control, and wages are still rising even if they are failing to keep pace with prices. There is, however, one huge problem. Our record on productivity has been dismal.

In the latest quarter, there has been a small upturn: the Office for National Statistics reported a 0.9 per cent improvement in output per worker in the latest quarter, the fastest rate of growth in six years. And yet, it will take a lot of quarters like that to make up for what amounts to a lost decade. Since 2006, productivity has only risen by a miserable 0.6 per cent. In a decade, businesses have not worked out a way of getting more output from a day in the average office or hour on the factory floor. We have been very good at creating lots of low-paid, low-skilled jobs. But we have been very bad at creating the highly skilled, highly paid kind. The net result? GDP rises because we keep adding more workers to the economy, but living standards stagnate for the simple reason that people are not producing enough.

Politicians and think-tanks have worked on that for years. Government has tried different tax breaks to encourage the right kind of investment. Programmes and plans to improve management have been unveiled. None of them have made much difference. Now, however, that could finally be about to change. It’s possible — just possible — that artificial intelligence and robotics may transform our productivity.


At first, that might seem crazy. In 20 years, new technologies have done nothing for output per worker. The economist Robert Solow once quipped: ‘You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics.’ Right across the developed world, vast sums of money have been poured into IT, the internet and computing, but unlike other waves of technological innovation, from steam engines to electrification, none of it seems to have made us produce more. It might even have slowed us down: whichever idiot came up with the ‘cc’ address line on email must have taken at least a trillion off global GDP all by themselves. But there are two reasons for thinking the next wave of technological change will be different.

First, look at innovations such as ‘Billy Bot’, a robot junior clerk named after the flesh-and-blood version in the TV series Silk. From a Bristol base, the automated system is taking instructions for barristers from solicitors, arranging fees and doing much of the routine work traditionally done by armies of legal clerks. That is just one example among thousands of ways that robotics is advancing rapidly into professional, white-collar jobs. In accountancy, design, medicine, teaching, and dozens of other professions, machines are starting to take over mid-level, routine tasks. This is only going to accelerate over the next few years.

That matters. Manufacturing technology didn’t make much difference to us because we don’t make much stuff in factories anymore. It only accounts for 10 per cent of the economy, so even if manufacturing technology gets a lot more efficient, it won’t make much difference to overall productivity. Services are what really matter because they account for the bulk of our output. We are also great at exporting them. In the latest quarter, we exported £38 billon of services, while only importing £17 billion, according to figures from the ONS. If companies can use robotics to start making 10 or 20 per cent improvements in their output per person, then it is going to have a big impact on overall productivity very quickly. And it will benefit the UK more than its rivals, because our economy is far more service-based than most others.

At the other end of the scale, robots are replacing lots of low-skilled work, and freeing up people and time for more skilled work. Take a simple industry like trucking as an example — and there are 280,000 lorry drivers in Britain, so it is a very big business. It is very hard to increase their output. You can’t make the trucks much bigger. You can’t make them go much faster along our over-crowded motorways. It is virtually impossible to raise output. But replace them with a self-driving truck with a robot in the cab, and suddenly that industry will be transformed. Lots of not-very-productive drivers can be deployed on something else.

Self-driving cars and delivery drones will do the same thing — the guy delivering that Amazon Prime parcel is not incredibly productive. True, sometimes that will create unemployment. But more often than not people will end up retraining in higher-skilled work, with higher productivity.

Experts have been trying to improve our productivity for decades without much success. We have tried industrial strategies, deregulating markets, and tax breaks. The education system has been reformed and re-focussed on providing the skills business needs more times than most people can count. Despite that, we remain behind Germany, the United States and Japan. But a new wave of technologies may finally be about to help us out. We read a lot about robots destroying our jobs — but perhaps they will just make us better at them, and more productive as well.

See also

What to read next

The best and the rest

BAE Systems is currently training 2,000 apprentices and graduates

Productivity and exports: mission critical for the UK

Does taking an hour’s break make workers more productive – or encourage laziness?

The productivity myth

The UK’s productivity gap: By numbers

Our productivity puzzle

A programme for Prosperity Britain

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Read on

A programme for Prosperity Britain

BAE Systems is currently training 2,000 apprentices and graduates

Productivity and exports: mission critical for the UK

ISTOCK

Rise of the machines

Our productivity puzzle

The best and the rest

Does taking an hour’s break make workers more productive – or encourage laziness?

The productivity myth

From our sponsor

A vital contributor to the UK

You might also like

Are companies that buy back their own shares manipulating the market?

The one issue economists and politicians agree on: Britain’s productivity problem

John McDonnell’s Today interview, full transcript

Are the Tories giving up on balancing the books?

How will Brexit Britain cut emissions – and keep the lights on?

Britain isn’t short of jobs. It’s short of skills

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close