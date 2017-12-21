 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Philips Advertisement Feature

The NHS and the cancer challenge

21 December 2017

12:47 PM

21 December 2017

12:47 PM

Newly detected cancer cases and the number of people living with cancer are on the increase[i]. Affecting over 14 million lives each year, it now accounts for approximately 15% of all deaths globally[ii].

At a recent panel event hosted by Philips and The Spectator, the challenge this disease presents to the NHS, what should be done to alleviate pressure and how patient outcomes can be improved were discussed in detail. The clear consensus was that earlier diagnosis is key. However, with stretched resources and a declining workforce, the UK continues to lag behind its Western European peers with regard to cancer diagnosis times[iii] and, in turn, survival rates.

This raises the question, how do we design a healthcare system that facilitates early diagnosis? Technology is one solution that has the ability to drive efficiency and to create a more streamlined cancer diagnostic pathway.

Devolution of the NHS

The NHS is embracing technological innovation, and this is starting to spread throughout the system, but national solutions have a chequered history. Creating a series of regional centres that have the freedom to innovate on a more local level would give the system more flexibility to adapt and cope with the rising burden of cancer.

For example, the majority of cancer diagnoses are currently made within the hospital system, but faced with capital squeeze and workforce deficits, the system simply does not have the capacity to cope with the increasing demand on cancer services. As a leader in diagnostic solutions, Philips is working with a number of public and private partners to deliver a solution that will drive efficiencies and introduce additional capacity into the system. Multidisciplinary Community Diagnostic Centres (MCDCs) will offer patients access to dedicated facilities within the community setting, which has the potential to alleviate some of the demand on hospitals.


Based on the two trial partnerships that Philips has been a part of, MCDCs have the potential to provide earlier diagnosis than the current diagnosis pathway. Ultimately improving patient survival rates.

Digitising services

Data is also fundamental. Technology holds the key to bringing together all key patient and medical data in one location, so that clinicians have a clear and intuitive view of a patient’s status across the pathway – from early detection, diagnosis, treatment and homecare. Patients also want to know that when their case is discussed, clinicians know everything there is to know about them.

Philips IntelliSpace Oncology, which will be launched in the UK in 2018, is a new cloud based cancer decision support solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to ensure seamless data integration across specialties and locations. Available through a single-view dashboard, IntelliSpace Oncology offers powerful data mining and analytics capabilities that integrate a hospital’s cancer patient records. This means clinicians have easy access to an extensive patient database, enabling them to compare their patients’ data with that of other patients who have similar characteristics to gain data-driven insights into treatment choices. From a patient perspective, they also have the ability to view all the relevant data, key to helping them make solid decisions along with their doctor.

At Philips our core focus is to help break through the boundaries standing in the way of organising healthcare around the patient. Technology has the power to cut through complexity to improve productivity and organise care seamlessly around people. What is more, with strong collaboration between industry, charities, the medical community and the government, we can find smarter ways to get diagnosis and treatment right the first time, every time.

For more information on Philips and its solutions, visit: philips.co.uk/healthcare/nobounds

Endnotes:

[i]  The Lancet

[ii]  World Health Organisation 2017. Cancer Factsheet. Available from: who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs297/en/ (Accessed December 2017)

[iii]  cancercomparator.abpi.org.uk/survival.shtml

 
IN ASSOCIATION WITH

See also

What to read next

Three ways to future-proof the NHS

Is connected care the NHS’s secret weapon?

Technology has a key role to play in making earlier diagnosis a tangible possibility

The future of diagnostics is digital

Could cancer break the NHS?

Inflation Is an Over-Inflated Market Risk

Don’t Lose Sight of the Investment Forest for the Trees

Show comments

HEALTH NEWS

More to read

The Organ Care System keeps a heart artificially beating while it awaits transplant

The transplant revolution is here

Speeding up cancer diagnosis: what’s not to like?

We're heading for a brave bionic future

Technology has a key role to play in making earlier diagnosis a tangible possibility

The future of diagnostics is digital

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close