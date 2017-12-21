The NHS and the cancer challenge

Newly detected cancer cases and the number of people living with cancer are on the increase[i]. Affecting over 14 million lives each year, it now accounts for approximately 15% of all deaths globally[ii].

At a recent panel event hosted by Philips and The Spectator, the challenge this disease presents to the NHS, what should be done to alleviate pressure and how patient outcomes can be improved were discussed in detail. The clear consensus was that earlier diagnosis is key. However, with stretched resources and a declining workforce, the UK continues to lag behind its Western European peers with regard to cancer diagnosis times[iii] and, in turn, survival rates.

This raises the question, how do we design a healthcare system that facilitates early diagnosis? Technology is one solution that has the ability to drive efficiency and to create a more streamlined cancer diagnostic pathway.

Devolution of the NHS

The NHS is embracing technological innovation, and this is starting to spread throughout the system, but national solutions have a chequered history. Creating a series of regional centres that have the freedom to innovate on a more local level would give the system more flexibility to adapt and cope with the rising burden of cancer.

For example, the majority of cancer diagnoses are currently made within the hospital system, but faced with capital squeeze and workforce deficits, the system simply does not have the capacity to cope with the increasing demand on cancer services. As a leader in diagnostic solutions, Philips is working with a number of public and private partners to deliver a solution that will drive efficiencies and introduce additional capacity into the system. Multidisciplinary Community Diagnostic Centres (MCDCs) will offer patients access to dedicated facilities within the community setting, which has the potential to alleviate some of the demand on hospitals.





Based on the two trial partnerships that Philips has been a part of, MCDCs have the potential to provide earlier diagnosis than the current diagnosis pathway. Ultimately improving patient survival rates.

Digitising services

Data is also fundamental. Technology holds the key to bringing together all key patient and medical data in one location, so that clinicians have a clear and intuitive view of a patient’s status across the pathway – from early detection, diagnosis, treatment and homecare. Patients also want to know that when their case is discussed, clinicians know everything there is to know about them.

Philips IntelliSpace Oncology, which will be launched in the UK in 2018, is a new cloud based cancer decision support solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to ensure seamless data integration across specialties and locations. Available through a single-view dashboard, IntelliSpace Oncology offers powerful data mining and analytics capabilities that integrate a hospital’s cancer patient records. This means clinicians have easy access to an extensive patient database, enabling them to compare their patients’ data with that of other patients who have similar characteristics to gain data-driven insights into treatment choices. From a patient perspective, they also have the ability to view all the relevant data, key to helping them make solid decisions along with their doctor.

At Philips our core focus is to help break through the boundaries standing in the way of organising healthcare around the patient. Technology has the power to cut through complexity to improve productivity and organise care seamlessly around people. What is more, with strong collaboration between industry, charities, the medical community and the government, we can find smarter ways to get diagnosis and treatment right the first time, every time.

