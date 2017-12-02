 Skip to Content
When heroes come home to be husbands again

The Spectator on the Great War soldiers who endured the unendurable

2 December 2017

2 December 2017

From ‘Comrades of the great war’, The Spectator, 1 December 1917: Eventually all will be over, even the shouting; and some five million heroes will become to the general eye merely plain men with their living to earn… The real force, we are convinced, that will carry the ex-sailor and ex-soldier with ease and content back to civil life is possessed by the men themselves, in that bond of comradeship which, even more than discipline and esprit de corps, has brought them through ordeals endured only, endurable only, because no man was in that pit alone; which has prompted glorious deeds by land and sea, because each dared not for himself only but for all.

 

‘Pah! These English with their Old School Tie Brigade!’
‘I’ll call you back — I’m about to go through a tunnel.’
‘You’re in my seat.’
‘Grr! Look at him, always looking on the bright side of life.’
‘For God’s sake, don’t let the public see his human side!’
‘They are wise aren’t they?’
‘I’m already bored with the royal wedding — what’s the latest on Brexit?’
‘No, I’m afraid we don’t do divorce kits.’
‘North Korea’s a worry.’
‘You may as well get the Christmas decorations while you’re up there Dorian.’
