 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Army recruiters should follow the Roman example

Just who do they think they will attract with this new touchy-feely approach?

20 January 2018

9:00 AM

20 January 2018

9:00 AM

Advertisements encouraging men and women to join the army emphasise that their religious beliefs, sexual orientation and emotional needs will be no barrier to making a career. Very nice too, but what sort of come-on is that? Is there no positive reason for joining up in the first place?

In the ancient world, war was a constant, and men had to be ready to die in battle for the very survival of their country, wives and children. So the motivation was very powerful — self-preservation. There were also rewards: the prospect of booty and honours. We hear of one Spurius Ligustinus, an ordinary foot-soldier from a one-acre farm who ‘four times within a few years held the rank of chief centurion; 34 times I was honoured by my commanders with rewards for bravery. I have received six civic crowns. I have fulfilled 22 years of service in the army…’ — and now at 50 he wanted to sign on again. Soldiers like that made the Roman army what it was.


When the Roman army was professionalised under the Emperor Augustus in the 1st century bc, selection became a big issue. The military analyst discussed preferences for recruits — age (from 16), background (countrymen preferred to city-dwellers, men from cooler climates rather than hotter), trade (no pastry cooks or weavers, plenty of blacksmiths and stonemasons) and physical stature. What was in it for them was a 20-year career, with five more optional, regular pay, proper health care and a pension in land or cash; and pride in being part of an army whose training, morale and track record were second to none, both protecting and expanding Roman power. As in all successful armies, ‘looking after your mates’ was at the root of it. Differences disappeared in the heat of battle.

The question that the advertising outfit has to answer is whether there is hard evidence that the issues which they headline are the ones that matter to enough of the (surely) tiny target cohort to persuade them to sign on. And what will any other potential cohort make of it?

See also

What to read next

Post-Brexit Britain should copy the Roman empire’s border policy

Jean-Claude Juncker speaks to Britain like a Roman emperor

Why the Roman empire worked – and the EU empire doesn’t

The best guide to being an EU politician – from 1,900 years ago

Cicero’s Brexit moment

Vespasian’s Middle East policy (it should be ours, too)

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

How Joseph Lister transformed surgery from butchery to a healing art

Did the fabled Phoenicians ever actually exist?

Patients like being told they need an operation. It doesn’t mean they do

Michael Wolff said the US needed a market-charming president: now it has one

Cartoons

Blimey, how much plastic have you been ingesting?
Blimey, how much plastic have you been ingesting?
‘I prefer the Daily Mail…’
‘I prefer the Daily Mail…’
‘I’m afraid we missed our target to see you within four hours.’
‘I’m afraid we missed our target to see you within four hours.’
‘He has a 25-year plan to reform.’
‘He has a 25-year plan to reform.’
‘I’ll certainly pass on your concerns about plastic packaging, Sir.’
‘I’ll certainly pass on your concerns about plastic packaging, Sir.’
‘He’s one of the populist kids.’
‘He’s one of the populist kids.’
‘Oh gosh, they’re going to let us go.’
‘Oh gosh, they’re going to let us go.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close