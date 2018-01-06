 Skip to Content
Don’t damn the ancients for failing to give women the vote

A society’s culture is hugely resistant to change: and that’s just as true today

6 January 2018

6 January 2018

From The Spectator, 2 January 1847: The New Year opens for England with heavy clouds in the sky, but with no sunless horizon. Never did the country enter upon a year with more work to be done. Ireland alone presents a task without precedent: England has there to reorganize an old country… The progress of the new free-trade policy has to be looked after. The public law of Europe is unsettled, and an eye must be kept on that. But with all this Herculean amount of work, the country never had better means of performance. The very urgency and momentous importance of the tasks compel earnest zeal. The decay of party-spirit releases the ablest man from smaller services to cooperate in serving the largest interests of the country. For the time, political eminence, the success of political ambition, must depend on real ability and diligence in labouring for the public good. The man of the best measures will command the chief post.

