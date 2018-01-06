 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Barometer

How did psychic predictions for 2017 play out?

Also in Barometer: anniversaries, openings and the bookies’ predictions for the year ahead

6 January 2018

9:00 AM

6 January 2018

9:00 AM

Did that happen?

What psychics foresaw for 2017:
— ‘Crash in euro, Denmark and Italy leaving the EU; North and South Korea becoming one country as Kim Jong-un is overthrown; a worldwide flu epidemic’
(Craig Hamilton-Parker, ‘psychic who predicted Brexit, Trump and Nice attack’, the Sun, 20 January 2017).
— ‘Moon will turn green; two volcanoes will erupt in Italy; leaning tower of Pisa collapsing; Cuba becomes 51st US state; pandas will start eating each other in China; cows will start to disappear in the Swiss Alps, leading to a chocolate shortage’ (Nikki, ‘psychic to the stars’. She did predict terror attacks in Manchester, New York and London, but also in Las Vegas, Paris, LA, Madrid, Istanbul, Riyadh, Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago, Rome, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Sydney and other cities).
 

Marking time

Some lesser-known anniversaries of 2018:
50th The first supersonic airliner took to the skies: the Russian Tu-144, which flew on 31 December 1968, two months before Concorde. However, a prototype crashed at the Paris airshow in 1973, and another in 1978, putting an end to the programme.
50th Half a century of the postcode.
100th The first female bookmaker, Helen Vernet, took to Ascot racecourse.
200th The Duchy of Nassau, a state in what is now western Germany, launched the first state health service.
200th Birthday of Karl Marx on 5 May.
300th The first machine-gun was patented in London by James Puckle. The Puckle Gun could fire nine rounds a minute.
400th Anniversary of the beginning of the Thirty Years’ War.
 

Grand openings


Some things which should open in 2018:
— Crossrail, or the Elizabeth Line as it is now called (in stages, May–December).
— Berlin Brandenburg airport (hopefully, having been originally due to open in 2012).
— Sphinx International Airport, Cairo.
— A new Primark in Staines.
— A new Premier Inn in Oban.
 

You can bet on it

Odds quoted on things to happen in 2018:
— UK general election 7-4 (Paddy Power)
— England to win World Cup 16-1 (William Hill)
— Donald Trump to be impeached evens (Paddy Power)
— Jeremy Corbyn to be replaced as Labour leader 4-1 (Paddy Power)
— Philip Hammond to launch nationwide stand-up tour 100-1 (Paddy Power).

What to read next

The footballing giant killers of 1914

Just how bad was Labour’s drubbing under Michael Foot in 1983?

Gasworks, druids and one-way streets: weird anniversaries in 2017

Stolen spikes: the strange history of the Irish border

What Christmas really costs us — and how much of it we waste

A portrait of 2017: Brexit stumbled forward, Big Ben was silenced and sexual allegations swept the world

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Radio 3 offers a refreshing antidote to the current conversations about Europe

Why I'm bombarded with ads for funeral insurance and knitted animals

It’s time to rehabilitate Ulysses S. Grant — scorned hero of the Civil War

What on earth was The Prisoner all about?

Cartoons

‘We’re doing really wet January.’
‘We’re doing really wet January.’
‘Who’s been posting images of my porridge on Instagram?’
‘Who’s been posting images of my porridge on Instagram?’
‘Have you tried taking all the joy out of life?’
‘Have you tried taking all the joy out of life?’
‘We’re in the wrong spin class.’
‘We’re in the wrong spin class.’
‘I was hoping to pick up a peerage in the January sales.’
‘I was hoping to pick up a peerage in the January sales.’
‘Not eye of newt and toe of bat again!’
‘Not eye of newt and toe of bat again!’
‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close