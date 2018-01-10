January restaurant of the month

If it’s history with a twist you are looking for, then you need look no further than The Hind’s Head in Bray. With the building steeped in so much history, every corner of the restaurant holds its own quirks.

Stunning food is served showcasing the skill, precision, flavour and originality you’d expect from Heston Blumenthal and his team of accomplished chefs in this Michelin-starred restaurant.

Spectator members and their guests enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival. Available during all meal periods throughout January. Please book in advance quoting SpectatorLRGJanuary18.

Address : High Street, Bray, Berkshire SL6 2AB

Bookings : 01628 626 151