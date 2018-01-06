 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Diary

Sarah Vine: Why Jeremy Corbyn is the new Oliver Cromwell

Also: The trouble with Ticketmaster, transgender swimmers and an Iranian revolution

The Schuyler Sisters in Hamilton (image: Matthew Murphy)

6 January 2018

9:00 AM

6 January 2018

9:00 AM

Owing to the spectacular uselessness of Ticketmaster, my son missed out on his birthday treat, seats for Hamilton at the newly refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre. Our show was cancelled — just one of a total of 16 — and our allotted replacement date clashed with an immovable engagement. By the time the rusty wheels of Ticketmaster’s nonexistent customer service had ground into action, the entire run was sold out. I asked the boy’s godfather to accompany him in my place. Turns out even that’s verboten. Such is the hype that tickets are non-transferable — and require you to show a printed email confirmation, your original payment card and a photo ID on arrival at the theatre. Even with the best will in the world, I don’t think Nick Boles can pass himself off as me.

What makes all this doubly irritating is that the show itself is brilliant. It takes a dusty, distant slice of history and infuses it with excitement, intellect, lightning wit and an intoxicating whiff of sexual tension. I know this because I saw it in New York two years ago, just before the EU referendum. And I was struck by the way it captured — not always intentionally, I suspect, given the impeccable liberal credentials of the cast and writers — the political mood in America and over here: revolution, uncertainty, unrest, the falling of old orders and rising of new. In particular, it’s the inspiring story of a nation full of talent and fizzing with energy that’s shackled to a greedy, unelected elite across the sea; belittled and derided by self-appointed rulers, yet willing nonetheless to take a risk in the name of freedom and self-determination. America, 1776 — or Brexit, 2016? That said, among the standout features are the Thomas Jefferson vs Alexander Hamilton rap battles, conducted with machine-gun speed and precision. I can’t help thinking the modern equivalent — David Davis vs Michel Barnier — might not quicken the pulse so effectively.


Hamilton is one example of a great American import; less so the tradition of eating turkey at Christmas. I don’t bother doing the turkey thing anymore. We have game pie instead: cheap, organic, easy to cook. I take whatever the butcher has — usually partridge and venison, sometimes pheasant — brown it off in a pan, sling in a bit (OK, a lot) of vino, a dash of port, Italian pancetta, stock, veg and a variety of seasoning, and slow cook on a low heat for a few hours, before topping with a bit of trusty Jus-Rol. The kids love it, and the dogs feast on the leftovers.
In fact, it’s a mystery why game is so cheap. Nothing beats it for tasty, lean meat that’s lived a good life. Yet far too many avoid it because of irrational, class-based anti-field sports sentiment, not realising that as well as being good for the planet and the countryside economy, it’s a darn sight more ethical than eating some creature stuffed full of hormones and reared in an aircraft hangar.

Speaking of poor creatures pumped with hormones, how ironic that it should take an invasion of the female-only pond in Hampstead by trans women to make luvvies realise the implications of allowing any old Tom, Dick or Harry who self-identifies as female into women’s spaces. Those virtue-signalling ideals are all very well around your fashionable dinner tables, but remember: it’s real women in the real world — prisons, refuges and anywhere vulnerable women exist — who have to live with the consequences.

In Iran, women have had their lives dictated by ill-intentioned men for years now, as have homosexuals and anyone who dares oppose the hardline Islamic regime there. At last that nation’s downtrodden people seem to have found the strength and courage to rise up. No thanks, it must be said, to that self-styled champion of the oppressed, Jeremy Corbyn who, as men, women and children were laying their lives on the line in Tehran, maintained a deafening silence on the issue. Meanwhile, Labour trolls turned their attention to a far more pressing outrage: the appointment of a Conservative to a government quango. Toby Young’s addition to the board of the new higher education watchdog, the OfS, provoked outrage among entitled lefties who feel that kind of role is by rights theirs. Again, no comment from Comrade Corbyn.

I shall not be doing dry January. It’s not just that the sight of Corbyn celebrating Christmas with an apple juice and a run (the last time we were governed by someone who thought Christmas was a suitable time for a purgative and mortification of the flesh it was Oliver Cromwell), it’s that of all the times to give up the booze, the one month when you really don’t want to be without a stiff drink is January. Tax returns, credit card bills, grey skies: what else is red wine for?

Sarah Vine is a Daily Mail columnist.

See also

What to read next

Voted Leave? It’s one way to lose friends, says Sarah Vine

Jeremy Corbyn isn’t like Caligula’s horse – he’s like Caligula

Tristram Hunt’s Diary: Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘revenge reshuffle’ has distracted attention from several Tory disasters

Warm and cuddly? (Photo: Getty)

Piers Morgan’s diary: What I have in common with Jeremy Corbyn – and Katie Hopkins

Sarah Vine on Leveson, Michael Gove’s Question Time, and Westfield

Bernie Sanders may have wowed Hay festival – but the crowd shouted ‘Corbyn’

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Radio 3 offers a refreshing antidote to the current conversations about Europe

Why I'm bombarded with ads for funeral insurance and knitted animals

It’s time to rehabilitate Ulysses S. Grant — scorned hero of the Civil War

What on earth was The Prisoner all about?

Cartoons

‘We’re doing really wet January.’
‘We’re doing really wet January.’
‘Who’s been posting images of my porridge on Instagram?’
‘Who’s been posting images of my porridge on Instagram?’
‘Have you tried taking all the joy out of life?’
‘Have you tried taking all the joy out of life?’
‘We’re in the wrong spin class.’
‘We’re in the wrong spin class.’
‘I was hoping to pick up a peerage in the January sales.’
‘I was hoping to pick up a peerage in the January sales.’
‘Not eye of newt and toe of bat again!’
‘Not eye of newt and toe of bat again!’
‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close