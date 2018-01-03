 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

John Murray Prize 2018

The John Murray Prize with The Spectator

To celebrate their 250th birthday, John Murray are launching a new international non-fiction prize in association with The Spectator – open to unpublished authors everywhere

John Murray
Portrait of Charles Darwin (image: iStock)

3 January 2018

2:12 PM

3 January 2018

2:12 PM

We believe strongly that the best non-fiction isn’t confined by category – as our history shows. Alexander von Humboldt’s Personal Narrative of his five years exploring South America came out in 1814; it was a major influence on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution and his seminal Origin of Species (1859) and both inspired Andrea Wulf to write her multiple prize-winning The Invention of Nature (2015). John Murray are immensely proud to have been the publisher of all three, very different books across over two centuries.

We may be Britain’s oldest publisher but we are always looking for new writers and fresh ideas. Our current list include critically acclaimed and bestselling books as diverse as Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime, Matthew Syed’s Black Box Thinking and  Randall Munroe’s What If? We know the best non-fiction challenges you to think again about everything. And with this prize we are looking for truly original writing that will stand the test of time.

The prize will be officially launched on 2nd January 2018.

How to Enter

Write an essay on the theme of ORIGIN.

Tell us about a beginning or a discovery of any kind. Explain an idea, a movement or a species. Take us across the world, into outer space or deep into the past. Explore your passion, discipline or background. Surprise us.

What you write about and how you write about it – whether it’s in the form of history, science, literature, nature, travel or memoir – is up to you.

Our judges are Andrea Wulf, Sumit Paul-Choudury (editor in chief of New Scientist), Amanda Vickery (professor of history at Queen Mary), Sam Leith (literary editor of The Spectator) and Stig Abell (editor of the TLS).

We are looking for (1) an original, insightful and lively piece of non-fiction writing of no more than 4000 words that offers an unexpected view of an origin of your choice. And (2) a separate outline/description of how this essay could become a book.

Deadline for submissions is 1st May 2018 (midnight GMT).

You can submit your essay to jmprize@johnmurrays.co.uk.

The overall winner will be announced on our actual anniversary in October.

For the winner:

  • A £20,000 book contract with John Murray and mentoring  sessions with our publisher
  • Their winning essay published both in The Spectator and in a special anniversary anthology
  • An invitation to our anniversary party

For the runners-up:

  • Their winning essay published in an elegant anthology
  • A selection of books from John Murray

Click here for full terms and conditions.

See also

What to read next

The John Murray Prize: Terms and Conditions

John Murray announces new prize for non-fiction in association with The Spectator

‘The first 100 days will be radical’ – John McDonnell on the Corbyn coup and its consequences

Spectator competition winners: ‘May all my enemies go to hell,/ Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel’ – or poets’ Christmas cards

At 48, and with my three boys growing up fast, I’m the new office intern

The boredom of living through ‘interesting times’ 

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Radio 3 offers a refreshing antidote to the current conversations about Europe

Why I'm bombarded with ads for funeral insurance and knitted animals

It’s time to rehabilitate Ulysses S. Grant — scorned hero of the Civil War

What on earth was The Prisoner all about?

Cartoons

‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘I’m going out. I want to do some socialising.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
‘First time they haven’t argued over Christmas.’
‘Ahh! Look at the kids playing with the packaging.’
‘Ahh! Look at the kids playing with the packaging.’
‘Do you think he’ll know it’s second-hand?’
‘Do you think he’ll know it’s second-hand?’
‘There are bitcoins in the virtual pudding.’
‘There are bitcoins in the virtual pudding.’
‘Of course, that’s the seasonally adjusted figure.’
‘Of course, that’s the seasonally adjusted figure.’
‘Typical Virgin — overcrowded, standing room only and no public announcements.’
‘Typical Virgin — overcrowded, standing room only and no public announcements.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close