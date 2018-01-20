Which UK employer pays men 80 per cent less than women?

Big losers

Construction company Carillion collapsed with debts of £1.5 billion. How does that compare with other UK corporate failures?

Overend Gurney & Co, a bank, collapsed in 1866 with £4 million in liabilities (£400 million at today’s prices).

Polly Peck failed after a fraud probe with £100 million in debts (£217 million).

Barings Bank failed in 1995 after rogue trader Nick Leeson ran up £827 million of losses (£1.55 billion).

MG Rover failed in 2005, leaving behind £1.4 billion of debt (£2 billion).

Northern Rock was saved in 2007 after the government provided emergency loans to the tune of £27 billion (£35.7 billion).

Rough areas

A petition called for homeless people not to be removed from the streets of Windsor for the royal wedding in May. Which areas have the most recorded rough sleepers?

LOCAL AUTHORITY NUMBER Westminster 260

Brighton and Hove 144 Cornwall 99 Manchester 78 Luton 76 Bristol 74

Forest of statistics





Plans to plant a 62,000-hectare forest across the north of England were announced. How do we compare with Europe for trees?

UK FOREST COVER Overall 13% England 10%

Scotland 18%

Wales 15% Northern Ireland 8%

EUROPE’S MOST DENSELY FORESTED Finland 73%

Sweden 68% Spain 37% Germany 33% Italy 32% France 31%

Women on top

Which organisations have a ‘reverse’ pay gap — they pay men less than women?