Which UK employer pays men 80 per cent less than women?

Big losers
Construction company Carillion collapsed with debts of £1.5 billion. How does that compare with other UK corporate failures?
Overend Gurney & Co, a bank, collapsed in 1866 with £4 million in liabilities (£400 million at today’s prices).
Polly Peck failed after a fraud probe with £100 million in debts (£217 million).
Barings Bank failed in 1995 after rogue trader Nick Leeson ran up £827 million of losses (£1.55 billion).
MG Rover failed in 2005, leaving behind £1.4 billion of debt (£2 billion).
Northern Rock was saved in 2007 after the government provided emergency loans to the tune of £27 billion (£35.7 billion).
Rough areas
A petition called for homeless people not to be removed from the streets of Windsor for the royal wedding in May. Which areas have the most recorded rough sleepers?
|LOCAL AUTHORITY
|NUMBER
|Westminster
|260
|Brighton and Hove
|144
|Cornwall
|99
|Manchester
|78
|Luton
|76
|Bristol
|74
Forest of statistics
Plans to plant a 62,000-hectare forest across the north of England were announced. How do we compare with Europe for trees?
|UK FOREST COVER
|Overall
|13%
|England
|10%
|Scotland
|18%
|Wales
|15%
|Northern Ireland
|8%
|EUROPE’S MOST DENSELY FORESTED
|Finland
|73%
|Sweden
|68%
|Spain
|37%
|Germany
|33%
|Italy
|32%
|France
|31%
Women on top
Which organisations have a ‘reverse’ pay gap — they pay men less than women?
|EMPLOYER
|MALE/FEMALE DIFFERENTIAL
|Yellow Dot Ltd
|-80.6%
|Arnold Clark Finance
|-15%
|Campbells Prime Meat Ltd
|-13.1%
|Hambleton District Council
|-12.1%
|Diageo GB Ltd
|-9.8%
|Commission for Equality
and Human Rights
|-8.2%
|Biffa Environmental
Municipal Services
|-5.7%
|SSE Energy Supply Ltd
|– 3.8%
