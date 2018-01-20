 Skip to Content
Barometer

Which UK employer pays men 80 per cent less than women?

Also in Barometer: Britain’s biggest corporate failures; rough-sleeping blackspots; forests of statistics

20 January 2018

9:00 AM

20 January 2018

9:00 AM

Big losers

Construction company Carillion collapsed with debts of £1.5 billion. How does that compare with other UK corporate failures?
Overend Gurney & Co, a bank, collapsed in 1866 with £4 million in liabilities (£400 million at today’s prices).
Polly Peck failed after a fraud probe with £100 million in debts (£217 million).
Barings Bank failed in 1995 after rogue trader Nick Leeson ran up £827 million of losses (£1.55 billion).
MG Rover failed in 2005, leaving behind £1.4 billion of debt (£2 billion).
Northern Rock was saved in 2007 after the government provided emergency loans to the tune of £27 billion (£35.7 billion).

Rough areas

A petition called for homeless people not to be removed from the streets of Windsor for the royal wedding in May. Which areas have the most recorded rough sleepers?

LOCAL AUTHORITY NUMBER
Westminster 260
Brighton and Hove 144
Cornwall 99
Manchester 78
Luton 76
Bristol 74

Forest of statistics


Plans to plant a 62,000-hectare forest across the north of England were announced. How do we compare with Europe for trees?

UK FOREST COVER
Overall 13%
England 10%
Scotland 18%
Wales 15%
Northern Ireland 8%
EUROPE’S MOST DENSELY FORESTED
Finland 73%
Sweden 68%
Spain 37%
Germany 33%
Italy 32%
France 31%

Women on top

Which organisations have a ‘reverse’ pay gap — they pay men less than women?

EMPLOYER MALE/FEMALE DIFFERENTIAL
Yellow Dot Ltd -80.6%
Arnold Clark Finance -15%
Campbells Prime Meat Ltd -13.1%
Hambleton District Council -12.1%
Diageo GB Ltd -9.8%
Commission for Equality
and Human Rights		 -8.2%
Biffa Environmental
Municipal Services		 -5.7%
SSE Energy Supply Ltd – 3.8%

