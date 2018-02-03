 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Portrait of the week

A Brexit transition period is ‘a new Norman Conquest’ says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Also in Portrait of the Week: Donald Trump turns conciliatory in his State of the Union address

3 February 2018

9:00 AM

3 February 2018

9:00 AM

Home

The EU published its negotiating position on Britain’s period of transition, from 30 March 2019 until 31 December 2020. Britain would have to abide by the rules of the single market, customs union, free movement and decisions of the European Court of Justice, as well as new EU laws. Britain would have no representatives at the table. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the European Research Group among the Conservatives, said: ‘This will be the first time since the Norman Conquest the UK has accepted rules imposed by a foreign power without having any say over them.’ The UK economy expanded by a half per cent in the last quarter of 2017 according to the Office for National Statistics, which was better than expected. Capita said it would pay no dividend but make a £700 million share issue, only to see its share value fall by 40 per cent. Wetherspoon’s took steak off the menu temporarily after the Food Standards Agency stopped meat leaving the suppliers Russell Hume, although there was no indication that anyone had become ill.

The Crown Prosecution Service is to review all current rape and serious sexual assault cases in England and Wales, following the collapse of several trials through evidence not being disclosed to the defence. All 1.6 million people receiving Personal Independence Payments will have their claims reviewed after a court ruled that changes to its application were unfair to people with mental illness. There is ‘no gender bias’ in pay decisions at the BBC, according to a report by the auditors PWC. Claire Kober resigned as the leader of Haringey Council in the face of an influx of Momentum activists. Mark E. Smith, the lead singer of The Fall, died aged 60. Owen Paterson, the Conservative MP, broke his back in a riding accident.


Gary Haggarty, 45, a former leader of an Ulster Volunteer Force unit, who admitted the murders of five people, had a 35-year jail term reduced to six-and-a-half years in consideration of his role as a paid police informer for 11 years, providing information on 55 loyalist murders. Fred Scappaticci,72, said to have been a leading Army agent in the IRA, codenamed Stakeknife, was arrested and questioned about allegations of involvement in dozens of murders. Chris Parker, a homeless man who stole from victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack, was jailed for four years and three months. The four ringleaders of the Hatton Garden safe deposit raid of 2015, aged between 63 and 78, must pay £27.5 million or serve another seven years in jail, a judge ordered.

Abroad

President Donald Trump called for ‘one team, one people and one American family’ in his first State of the Union address, during which he promised to keep Guantanamo Bay open. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.6 per cent in the last quarter of 2017, less than the 3 per cent expected. America published a ‘Putin list’ of 210 leading Russians as stipulated by the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act passed last August, but imposed no sanctions against them. Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of Ikea, died aged 91. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Sweden and then Norway. The 19-nation eurozone’s economy grew by 2.5 per cent in 2017. Italian police arrested a postman after half a ton of undelivered post dating back to 2010 was found in a garage.

An ambulance loaded with explosives killed more than 100 in a shopping street in Kabul, an atrocity claimed by the Taliban. Isis said it was responsible for an attack that killed at least 11 Afghan soldiers. Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister of Ireland, announced a referendum in May on whether to change the constitutional ban on most kinds of abortion. In Paris, the Zouave statue on the Pont d’Austerlitz was submerged to his waist by the swollen Seine; in 1910, floods reached his neck.

Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, said ‘I’m not a quitter’ in the plane on the way to a three-day visit to China, where she cemented a £200,000 deal to export pig semen from Northern Ireland. Southern Yemeni separatists, who had been backing the government against Houthi rebels, surrounded the presidential palace in Aden. Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, the attorney general of Saudi Arabia, said that an anti-corruption drive has netted $106.7 billion in settlements; the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, where detainees were held, will reopen to the public this month. Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts offered a degree in yodelling.  CSH

See also

What to read next

Britain invokes Article 50 to begin Brexit: the countdown begins

Theresa May names date to trigger Brexit under Article 50

Portrait of the week: Donald Trump becomes US president

Portrait of the week

Donald Trump and North Korea trade nuclear threats

Portrait of the week

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Playful, adorable – and with a real nose for trouble: In praise of the beagle

Wonderfully fixating and wholly non-formulaic: Phantom Thread reviewed

Do the Americans know who they’re fighting in Afghanistan — or why?

Risking all for the perfect mocha coffee

Cartoons

‘Have your cake, take a photo of it and eat it.’
‘Have your cake, take a photo of it and eat it.’
‘Warning! This programme contains graphic images.’
‘Warning! This programme contains graphic images.’
‘That’s “hostess” if you don’t mind!’
‘That’s “hostess” if you don’t mind!’
‘I hope this doesn’t degenerate into an elite city charity gala.’
‘I hope this doesn’t degenerate into an elite city charity gala.’
‘I’ve lost the Allen key.’
‘I’ve lost the Allen key.’
‘Have you considered a career in politics?’
‘Have you considered a career in politics?’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘I’m the head of the Tories’ social media campaign.’
‘I’m the head of the Tories’ social media campaign.’
‘I’ve lost track of which one’s talking right now.’
‘I’ve lost track of which one’s talking right now.’
‘I’ve apologised for past mistakes but to the Twitterati I’ll always be #abominable.’
‘I’ve apologised for past mistakes but to the Twitterati I’ll always be #abominable.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close