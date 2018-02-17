Are these the coldest Winter Olympics ever?

Museums of curiosity
The former culture secretary Ed Vaizey suggested that there are quite enough museums in Britain, and that they should attempt to display their treasures in more visited places like shopping centres. Some suggestions for an educational day out.
— British Lawnmower Museum, Southport.
— British in India Museum, Nelson, Lancashire. (Received 109 visitors in 2016, according to VisitEngland.)
— Dog Collar Museum, Leeds Castle, Kent.
— Derwent Pencil Museum, Cumbria.
— Teapot Island, Yalding, Kent. ‘The largest teapot exhibition in England with more than 8,200 teapots to be seen.’
Clean and dirty transport
Transport minister Jo Johnson announced that from 2040 all diesel-only trains will be banned from Britain’s rail tracks. What form of urban transport causes the least/most carbon emissions?
|Transport
|g CO2 per passenger km
|Cycling (taking into account
extra food consumed)
|18
|Walking
|24
|Underground (every seat occupied
but no one standing)
|30
|Diesel-powered bus (75 per cent full)
|42
|Diesel train (75 per cent full)
|
42
|Moped
|48
|Electric car (driver only)
|110
|Diesel car (driver only)
|182
|Petrol car (driver only)
|199
|Black cab (one passenger)
|
304
Source: Camden Council
What dogs detect
Water company United Utilities has deployed sniffer dogs to detect water leaks. A few other things which dogs are being used to detect, according to Essex firm Top Dog Security:
— Drugs, including cannabis, ecstasy, opium and cocaine; explosives, including TNT, gelignite, Semtex, detonating cords and safety fuses; bed bugs; SIM cards; fire accelerants; cash; cadavers
Cold competition
Spectators complained of temperatures of -20˚C at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang. Average temperatures during past Winter Olympics:
Warmest
|Sochi 2014
|
9.4˚C
|Vancouver 2010
|8.2˚C
|Turin 2006
|6.7˚C
Coldest
|Lillehammer 1994
|-16.4˚C
|Sapporo 1972
|-6.2˚C
|Lake Placid 1932
|-6.1˚C
