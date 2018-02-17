 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Article 50 and the Athenians

17 February 2018

9:00 AM

17 February 2018

9:00 AM

Europe, a majority of MPs (party loyalties aside), the Lords, the civil service, the BBC and the CBI are all determined to keep Britain in the EU. To that end, emitting crocodile tears, they would welcome a final Brexit deal that is effectively worthless. That, they hope, will cause a second referendum, resulting in a ‘remain’ vote. The Athenians knew how to deal with that sort of situation.

Athens from 508-322 bc was a direct democracy, in which all decisions were taken by male citizens over 18 meeting in assembly. But since they could not just turn up and wonder what to talk about, a council of 500, appointed by lot from citizens over 30, acted as the assembly’s steering committee. The council placed each topic for discussion on the day’s agenda and turned it into a draft proposal either as a specific recommendation, or as an ‘open’ question, on which the assembly made the final decision.


And that is the point: as Aristotle made absolutely clear, ‘the council does not have final power. It simply presents draft proposals to the people.’ In the case of a specific recommendation, the people could accept it, add riders, revise it or reject it in favour of an alternative proposal from the floor. For example, in 369 bc, the Athenian council proposed a military alliance between the Athenians and the Spartans to counteract the growing might of Thebes: the Athenians should be in charge of the navy, the Spartans of the army. After debate the assembly revised it and passed the proposal that the leadership of both navy and army should alternate between the two allies every five days.

So on the Athenian model, MPs, mindful that, after Article 50, they had acquiesced in Brexit, should continue to canvass our opinion and invite us to vote on a wording for the second referendum. If they did, we would probably opt for ‘Worthless deal or WTO rules’ or perhaps ‘Remain in the EU or WTO rules’. But can anyone see MPs agreeing to either of those? Of course not. So they will either offer no second referendum and make the final decision themselves, or compel us to choose between ‘Worthless deal or stay in the EU’. They are not going to give us a second chance to thwart their will.

What to read next

Outsourcing has a long history

Army recruiters should follow the Roman example

Corbyn is the master of ‘raising issues’ – with no result in sight

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

A colossal bore: Royal Opera's Carmen reviewed

What makes a champion jockey?

I liked Shape of Water well enough but Lady Bird is where it’s at

Reducing activities to their core misses the point

Cartoons

‘Straight on, then just follow the signs.’
‘Straight on, then just follow the signs.’
Nike snowboarding ramp
Nike snowboarding ramp
‘I thought we could spice things up so I popped into Oxfam.’
‘I thought we could spice things up so I popped into Oxfam.’
‘If your train set doesn’t work get it nationalised.’
‘If your train set doesn’t work get it nationalised.’
‘We need to find consensus – and destroy it.’
‘We need to find consensus – and destroy it.’
Man is lyng on therapist's couch, wearing a Napoleon hat and boots. Therapist says, "At least you don't think you're Donald Trump."
‘I’ve written my Brexit impact assessment report.’
‘I’ve written my Brexit impact assessment report.’
‘I see Rees-Mogg is in.’
‘I see Rees-Mogg is in.’
‘There goes the neighbourhood.’
‘There goes the neighbourhood.’
‘Remember, lads — no inappropriate touching.’
‘Remember, lads — no inappropriate touching.’
‘The BBC no longer trusts public opinion on European matters.’
‘The BBC no longer trusts public opinion on European matters.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close