Dire warnings of a Brexit university brain drain? They’re a myth

How to sell snake oil

Ex-cabinet secretary Lord O’Donnell accused Brexiteers of ‘selling snake oil’. How do you sell snake oil? Some eBay listings:

— Original snake oil. £11.99 for 125ml. ‘Natural hair treatment. No chemicals. Feeds the hair and protects from precipitation. Free from alcohol. Country or region of manufacture: Saudi Arabia.’

— Snake oil strengthening hair mask with mamushi snake oil. £25.22 for 500g. ‘The effective remedy of supplementary hair care. The mask is perfect for dry and damaged hair.’ Some listed ingredients: aqua, cetearyl alcohol, paraffinum liquidum, cetrimonium chloride, mamushi oil, parfum’ (no actual snake oil).

Women’s march

Which countries beat Britain to granting women the vote?

1755 Corsican Republic

1838 Pitcairn 1856 Norfolk Island 1881 Isle of Man (unmarried women with property) 1893 New Zealand 1902 Australia (South Australia from 1895)

1906 Finland 1913 Norway 1915 Denmark 1917 Russia, Armenia, Estonia, Canada

The Brexit brain gain





There was an increase in overseas students applying to study at UK universities (contrary to claims that Brexit would dissuade applicants). Which countries supplied the most applicants in 2017?

China 11,920 Hong Kong 5,320

France 4,590 India 4,470

US 3,840 Italy 3,750

Ireland 3,740 Poland 3,700



Source: UCAS

Slipping the net

Student Lauri Love won a High Court case against extradition to the US on hacking charges. How prolific are UK hackers?

— In 2013 Deutsche Telekom produced a list of the 15 countries where most cyber attacks originate. Britain did not even make it on to the list. The top countries were: