Direct Debit guarantee

20 February 2018

2:30 PM

20 February 2018

2:30 PM

This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits.

  • If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit The Spectator (1828) Ltd will notify you 10 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request The Spectator (1828) Ltd to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
  • If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit by The Spectator (1828) Ltd or your bank or building society you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society – If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when The Spectator (1828) Ltd asks you to
  • You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please also notify us.
