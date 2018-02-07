 Skip to Content
February restaurant of the month

7 February 2018

7 February 2018

The Spectator’s restaurant of the month is Benares

Address: 12a Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BS

Telephone: 0207 629 886

www.benaresrestaurant.com

Michelin-starred restaurant, Benares, led by Chef Patron Atul Kochhar, is based in the upscale Mayfair neighbourhood of central London. Capturing the spiritual and uplifting essence of its namesake city in Northern India, the restaurant exudes the beauty and vibrancy of the ‘city of lights’ while leaving a lasting impression with its striking contemporary design.

Chef Atul’s acclaimed menu explores dishes from all over India, influenced by his regular trips to his native country, while maintaining a subtle undertone of European cuisine. Atul’s experiences and passion for revolutionising traditional Indian dishes inspired him to create a delicately spiced and uniquely flavoured menu.

Spectator Members Offer

Members enjoy 15% off the total food bill plus champagne cocktail on arrival when booking for lunch or dinner  from Monday to Friday. Available on the a la carte and tasting menus only. Please call to book quoting ‘SPEC-LRG’

