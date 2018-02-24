How to get the Winter Olympics experience at home

The great indoors

How to get the Winter Olympics experience without leaving England:

— The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead: ‘London’s closest indoor real snow slope.’ A 160-metre slope with alpine restaurant.

— SnowDome, Tamworth: ‘The original and ultimate snow, ice and leisure experience.’ Includes Santa’s Winter Wonderland.

— Chill Factore, Stretford: A 180-metre slope with button lift and seasonal moguls. Parents go free in Mini Moose Land.

Crowded house

The government is considering early release for prisoners to cut overcrowding. How many people do we incarcerate compared with other countries?

— The UK’s imprisonment rate is 143 per 100,000, putting us 109th out of 222 nations.

HIGHEST RATE Seychelles 738

US 666 El Salvador 614 Turkmenistan 583 Virgin Islands 542 Cuba 510



LOWEST RATE

Guinea-Bissau 10 Central African Republic 16

Guinea 23 Congo 27

Democratic Republic of Congo 29 India 33







Source: prisonstudies.org

On the move

The IFS reported that homeownership among 25- to 34-year-olds has fallen from

65 per cent to 27 per cent in 20 years. Where in Europe should they move to if their priority is owning a home?

HOME OWNERSHIP RATE

Romania 96% Lithuania 92%

Slovakia 91% Hungary 90%

Croatia 89% Bulgaria 86%



Source: European Mortgage Federation

Generous Britain

The Oxfam scandal has led to worries that we will reduce our donations to charity. How much do we actually give?

— In 2016 Britons gave £9.6 billion of their own money, an average of £160 per head.

— The median value of each donation was £18 and the mean was £40.

— We are at our most generous in May,

July, October and December, and least generous in June and November.

Source: Charities Aid Foundation