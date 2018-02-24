 Skip to Content
Barometer

How to get the Winter Olympics experience at home

Also in Barometer: the UK’s imprisonment rate, the decline in home-ownership and Britain’s charitable giving

24 February 2018

9:00 AM

The great indoors

How to get the Winter Olympics experience without leaving England:
— The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead: ‘London’s closest indoor real snow slope.’ A 160-metre slope with alpine restaurant.
— SnowDome, Tamworth: ‘The original and ultimate snow, ice and leisure experience.’ Includes Santa’s Winter Wonderland.
— Chill Factore, Stretford: A 180-metre slope with button lift and seasonal moguls. Parents go free in Mini Moose Land.

Crowded house

The government is considering early release for prisoners to cut overcrowding. How many people do we incarcerate compared with other countries?
— The UK’s imprisonment rate is 143 per 100,000, putting us 109th out of 222 nations.

HIGHEST RATE
Seychelles 738
US 666
El Salvador 614
Turkmenistan 583
Virgin Islands 542
Cuba 510

LOWEST RATE
Guinea-Bissau 10

Central African Republic 16
Guinea 23
Congo 27
Democratic Republic of Congo 29
India 33

Source: prisonstudies.org

On the move

The IFS reported that homeownership among 25- to 34-year-olds has fallen from
65 per cent to 27 per cent in 20 years. Where in Europe should they move to if their priority is owning a home?

HOME OWNERSHIP RATE
Romania 96%

Lithuania 92%
Slovakia 91%
Hungary 90%
Croatia 89%
Bulgaria 86%

Source: European Mortgage Federation

Generous Britain

The Oxfam scandal has led to worries that we will reduce our donations to charity. How much do we actually give?
— In 2016 Britons gave £9.6 billion of their own money, an average of £160 per head.
— The median value of each donation was £18 and the mean was £40.
— We are at our most generous in May,
July, October and December, and least generous in June and November.

Source: Charities Aid Foundation

