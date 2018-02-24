How to get the Winter Olympics experience at home

The great indoors
How to get the Winter Olympics experience without leaving England:
— The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead: ‘London’s closest indoor real snow slope.’ A 160-metre slope with alpine restaurant.
— SnowDome, Tamworth: ‘The original and ultimate snow, ice and leisure experience.’ Includes Santa’s Winter Wonderland.
— Chill Factore, Stretford: A 180-metre slope with button lift and seasonal moguls. Parents go free in Mini Moose Land.
Crowded house
The government is considering early release for prisoners to cut overcrowding. How many people do we incarcerate compared with other countries?
— The UK’s imprisonment rate is 143 per 100,000, putting us 109th out of 222 nations.
|HIGHEST RATE
|Seychelles
|738
|US
|666
|El Salvador
|614
|Turkmenistan
|583
|Virgin Islands
|542
|Cuba
|510
|LOWEST RATE
|Guinea-Bissau
|10
|Central African Republic
|16
|Guinea
|23
|Congo
|27
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|29
|India
|33
Source: prisonstudies.org
On the move
The IFS reported that homeownership among 25- to 34-year-olds has fallen from
65 per cent to 27 per cent in 20 years. Where in Europe should they move to if their priority is owning a home?
|HOME OWNERSHIP RATE
|Romania
|96%
|Lithuania
|92%
|Slovakia
|91%
|Hungary
|90%
|Croatia
|89%
|Bulgaria
|86%
Source: European Mortgage Federation
Generous Britain
The Oxfam scandal has led to worries that we will reduce our donations to charity. How much do we actually give?
— In 2016 Britons gave £9.6 billion of their own money, an average of £160 per head.
— The median value of each donation was £18 and the mean was £40.
— We are at our most generous in May,
July, October and December, and least generous in June and November.
Source: Charities Aid Foundation
