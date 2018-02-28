March restaurant of the month

 Skip to Content
28 February 2018

28 February 2018

The Spectator’s restaurant of the month is Céleste at The Lanesborough.

 

Spectator subscribers will receive a complimentary dessert when they book in March.

Michelin-starred Chef Florian Favario’s passion for cooking has enabled him to work with some of the best chefs across the world, which continues to inspire him and influence the dishes that Céleste feature today. Before moving to London, Favario spent five years working under the guidance of the three Michelin-starred Chef Eric Frechon at The Lanesborough’s sister hotel, Le Bristol Paris. In December 2017 Céleste welcomed a new Pastry Chef, Gabriel Le Quang, who joined from the magnificent Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera.

Honouring British heritage and provenance with modern European creativity, Celeste’s aim is to take you on a discovery of great flavours and food with a real story.

To book please call 020 7259 5599

Address

The Lanesborough
Hyde Park Corner
London  SW1X 7TA

