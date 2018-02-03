 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Outsourcing has a long history

Ancient and Modern on public-private partnerships in the Roman Empire

3 February 2018

9:00 AM

3 February 2018

9:00 AM

The outsourcing business Carillion has gone bust because its bids for government work have been far too low. The problems raised by such contracts are not new.

The Romans outsourced a great deal of state business. The Bible’s ‘publicans’ were wealthy publicani (lit. ‘men engaged on public business’). No doubt aided by the occasional sinner, they formed powerful and influential partnerships to bid at auction for state work of every hue — collection of taxes and harbour dues, provision of military and civilian supplies, building and repairing roads, bridges and aqueducts, running the mines, waste disposal and so on.


Partnerships raised incredible sums for these operations. One contract supplying an army just with clothing and horses cost the equivalent annual pay of 10,000 soldiers; the funding of the 57-mile long Aqua Marcia serving Rome, that of 375,000 soldiers. We do not know what profit margins were built into these bids, but it was the job of the censors to make a reasonable calculation.

Partnerships also bid to collect tax revenues from the provinces and gave the state the total sum from the whole five-year contract up front. Naturally, they did their best to extort far more than that. This proved awkward for provincial governors. The state depended on publicani and needed to keep them sweet. But a governor who cracked down on them — in order to prevent provincial unrest — feared publicani would refuse to put in future bids, thus compromising state revenues. Again, what if a partnership overbid and asked to be released from the contract? Cicero once had to hold his nose and support such a plea, though admitting in a private letter that their conduct had been ‘disgraceful and reckless’. On another occasion Julius Caesar remitted a third of such a contract, warning the publicani as to their future behaviour.

Outsourcing has been around for more than 2,000 years. It has still not been cracked. But even less has government spending. No doubt the time will come when we outsource it all to that great future panacea, artificial intelligence, obviously so much better than the real thing.  

What to read next

Army recruiters should follow the Roman example

Don’t damn the ancients for failing to give women the vote

If Trump seems bad, remember Caligula

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Playful, adorable – and with a real nose for trouble: In praise of the beagle

Wonderfully fixating and wholly non-formulaic: Phantom Thread reviewed

Do the Americans know who they’re fighting in Afghanistan — or why?

Risking all for the perfect mocha coffee

Cartoons

‘Have your cake, take a photo of it and eat it.’
‘Have your cake, take a photo of it and eat it.’
‘Warning! This programme contains graphic images.’
‘Warning! This programme contains graphic images.’
‘That’s “hostess” if you don’t mind!’
‘That’s “hostess” if you don’t mind!’
‘I hope this doesn’t degenerate into an elite city charity gala.’
‘I hope this doesn’t degenerate into an elite city charity gala.’
‘I’ve lost the Allen key.’
‘I’ve lost the Allen key.’
‘Have you considered a career in politics?’
‘Have you considered a career in politics?’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘I’m the head of the Tories’ social media campaign.’
‘I’m the head of the Tories’ social media campaign.’
‘I’ve lost track of which one’s talking right now.’
‘I’ve lost track of which one’s talking right now.’
‘I’ve apologised for past mistakes but to the Twitterati I’ll always be #abominable.’
‘I’ve apologised for past mistakes but to the Twitterati I’ll always be #abominable.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close