 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Portrait of the week

Portrait of the week: Jeremy Corbyn attacks the press over spy claims

Also: Henry Bolton resigns, 17 killed in school shooting and Jacob Zuma resigns

24 February 2018

9:00 AM

24 February 2018

9:00 AM

Home

Someone called Jan Sarkocy said that, as a Czech Security Service agent in London under the name Jan Dymic, he met Jeremy Corbyn several times in 1986 and 1987 and gave him money; Mr Corbyn called his account false and warned newspapers that reported such allegations ‘change is coming’. Henry Bolton, 54, was removed as leader of Ukip at a special meeting, and then returned to his girlfriend, 25, whose text messages about black people had caused him trouble. Theresa May, the Prime Minister, launched a year-long review of higher education, but ruled out abolishing tuition fees, which Labour promised to do. Oxfam agreed not to bid for government funding until the Department for International Development was satisfied it could show it met the ‘high standards’ required. Brendan Cox, the husband of the murdered MP Jo Cox, resigned from two charities he set up in her memory after allegations of sexual assault; he denied assaulting a woman at Harvard University in 2015, but admitted ‘inappropriate’ behaviour while working for Save the Children.

The number of victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 has risen to more than 1,500, the National Crime Agency said. Barry Bennell, a former football coach aged 64, was jailed for 31 years at Liverpool Crown Court for 50 counts of child sexual abuse. Matthew Falder, a Cambridge graduate aged 29, who admitted 137 charges — including rape — against 46 people and shared images of paedophilia on the dark web, was jailed for 32 years at Birmingham Crown Court. Russell Hume, a meat wholesaler investigated by the Food Standards Agency over use-by dates, went into administration. Jamie Oliver closed his Barbecoa steak restaurant in Piccadilly. KFC temporarily closed more than half of its 900 UK outlets, which had run out of chicken as a result of its delivery contract with DHL.


Britain sold the Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Ocean, to Brazil for £84 million. Gavin Williamson, the Defence Secretary, called the army’s recruitment process ‘unacceptable’ for taking an average of 300 days to complete. Mrs May told the Munich security conference that ‘Europe’s security is our security’, and that Britain is ‘unconditionally committed to maintaining it’. If MPs voted against the Brexit deal Mrs May negotiated, there would be ‘an election, maybe after that election a new government’, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. William Hill, the bookmakers, was given a £6.2 million penalty by the Gambling Commission for failing to meet money-laundering regulations.

Abroad

Nikolas Cruz, aged 19, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after 14 teenaged pupils and three members of staff were shot dead at his former school in Parkland, Florida. Cruz had bought seven rifles in the past year. The FBI was told last September that he had posted social media messages about his ambition to become a ‘professional school shooter’. Thirteen Russians were charged by the special counsel Robert Mueller with interfering in the US election in 2016. A Russian MP, Vladislav Reznik, and 17 others went on trial in Madrid accused of money-laundering for a Russian mafia gang. The Court of Arbitration for Sport formally charged Alexander Krushelnitsky, from the Russian Winter Olympic curling team, with testing positive for meldonium, a banned substance; how it could improve his performance was not clear. Canada and Germany were in a dead-heat in the two-man bobsleigh.

Violence continued in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more people have been displaced in the past two years than in any other country. President Edgar Lungu of Zambia, during a visit by President Joseph Kabila of DR Congo, called him ‘a very good president who was loved by more than 60 per cent of Congolese’. Cyril Ramaphosa became the President of South Africa, as the only candidate nominated by parliament, which is controlled by the African National Congress, the day after the resignation of Jacob Zuma. Iceland’s parliament debated a bill to make male circumcision illegal.

Syrian pro-government forces entered the Syrian Kurd enclave of Afrin, in north-western Syria, which had been attacked by Turkish forces. Syrian forces bombarded the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area outside Damascus, killing 100 people in a day. At the security conference in Munich, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, waved a piece of shot-down drone and called Iran the ‘greatest threat to our world’. China asked the United States to punish ‘severely’ a man who, after a Christmas ugly-sweater party, broke a thumb from a terracotta warrior on show at Philadelphia and kept it in his desk drawer.        CSH

What to read next

Portrait of the Week: Oxfam faces losing funding as crisis grows over abuse claims

Portrait of the Week

Portrait of the week

Portrait of the Week

Portrait of the Week

Portrait of the week

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Troy managed to descend into cliché even when nobody was actually using any words

Is Tegucigalpa the crime capital of the world?

I can’t live without Jane Fonda

Spain has effectively obliterated Franco’s memory

Cartoons

‘Before I say “Yes”, I’d like to carry out a risk assessment.’
‘Before I say “Yes”, I’d like to carry out a risk assessment.’
‘Today’s reading is the parable of the fully vetted Samaritan.’
‘Today’s reading is the parable of the fully vetted Samaritan.’
‘I think you’ll find I’m training for the luge.’
‘I think you’ll find I’m training for the luge.’
‘I think we all knew he wasn’t a remainer.’
‘I think we all knew he wasn’t a remainer.’
‘He’s such a gentleman. He always asks if he can be abusive.’
‘He’s such a gentleman. He always asks if he can be abusive.’
‘It’s his bucket list.’
‘It’s his bucket list.’
‘He does a lot of work for charity, but doesn’t like to talk about it…’
‘He does a lot of work for charity, but doesn’t like to talk about it…’
‘Have you tried turning it off and on again?’
‘Have you tried turning it off and on again?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close